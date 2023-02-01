MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Almost three weeks ago, an EF-2 tornado swept through Meriwether County. The community is still facing clean up efforts and lasting effects from this storm. EMA Director Brin Jones says so far, more than 3500 cubic yards of debris have already been cleared from the county.

Meriwether County Coroner Kristian Ellis invited us into her home, where a tree went through her bathroom window, punctured the wall, and even the shower siding. Pieces of pine needles and trees can still be seen coming through her roof.

Also in the area mobile homes were completely demolished, and some only have their front porches left standing.

Along Alternate Hwy 27, the winds from this storm were so intense that metal from the roof of a shed was found wrapped around a tree. Hardwoods were entirely uprooted and snapped in many places.

Jones told WRBL that Hwy 27 was impassable following the storm, and their first goal was to open a lane for traffic. Residents shared that they worked together to clear the roadways hours after the storm passed.