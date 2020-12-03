Meriwether County Sheriff, GBI have man in custody on murder charge

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A 73-year-old man is in custody for murder in Meriwether County after Sheriff Chuck Smith, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, concluded a death investigation from Nov. 28, 2020.

Jimmie Lee Stevenson, age 76, has been arrested on one count of murder in connection to the shooting death of David Johnson, age 53.

According to Sheriff Smith, the sheriff’s office was called in to investigate when Johnson was dropped off in the parking lot at Warm Springs Medical Center on Nov 28. Officials say when investigators arrived, they found Johnson dead from a gunshot wound.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist in investigating the incident.

In order to establish a crime scene for the shooting, investigators began to canvas the neighborhood and interview people who knew Johnson.

The investigation lead officials to Johnson’s last known location, Friendly Avenue in Manchester, and physical evidence there suggested a crime had occurred at that location.

A search warrant for the location was obtained and the GBI began processing the scene.

Interviews with witnesses give investigators an indication of a possible suspect in the deadly shooting, Jimmie Lee Stevenson, according to officials.

An arrest warrant for Stevenson was obtained by the GBI. After a BOLO for Stevenson was issued, investigators located him in Greenville. Stevenson was then arrested in a traffic stop on Hwy 100 in Greenville.

Officials says Stevenson was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Meriwether County Jail.

A possible motive in the shooting has not been released.

This investigation is still active, if anyone has any additional information related to this case they should call the GBI Tip Line at (404) 244-2600 or 1-800-597-TIPS. They can also call our investigators at (706) 672-6647.