 

Meriwether County Sheriff, GBI have man in custody on murder charge

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A 73-year-old man is in custody for murder in Meriwether County after Sheriff Chuck Smith, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, concluded a death investigation from Nov. 28, 2020.

Jimmie Lee Stevenson, age 76, has been arrested on one count of murder in connection to the shooting death of David Johnson, age 53.

According to Sheriff Smith, the sheriff’s office was called in to investigate when Johnson was dropped off in the parking lot at Warm Springs Medical Center on Nov 28. Officials say when investigators arrived, they found Johnson dead from a gunshot wound.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist in investigating the incident.

In order to establish a crime scene for the shooting, investigators began to canvas the neighborhood and interview people who knew Johnson.

The investigation lead officials to Johnson’s last known location, Friendly Avenue in Manchester, and physical evidence there suggested a crime had occurred at that location.

A search warrant for the location was obtained and the GBI began processing the scene.

Interviews with witnesses give investigators an indication of a possible suspect in the deadly shooting, Jimmie Lee Stevenson, according to officials.

An arrest warrant for Stevenson was obtained by the GBI. After a BOLO for Stevenson was issued, investigators located him in Greenville. Stevenson was then arrested in a traffic stop on Hwy 100 in Greenville.

Officials says Stevenson was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Meriwether County Jail.

A possible motive in the shooting has not been released.

This investigation is still active, if anyone has any additional information related to this case they should call the GBI Tip Line at (404) 244-2600 or 1-800-597-TIPS. They can also call our investigators at (706) 672-6647.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

61° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 61° 45°

Friday

65° / 38°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 100% 65° 38°

Saturday

59° / 36°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 59° 36°

Sunday

57° / 42°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 57° 42°

Monday

57° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 57° 34°

Tuesday

54° / 33°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 54° 33°

Wednesday

59° / 34°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 59° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

52°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

50°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
46°

48°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

49°

8 AM
Showers
40%
49°

52°

9 AM
Showers
50%
52°

55°

10 AM
Showers
60%
55°

59°

11 AM
Rain
60%
59°

61°

12 PM
Rain
70%
61°

63°

1 PM
Rain
90%
63°

63°

2 PM
Rain
90%
63°

63°

3 PM
Rain
100%
63°

63°

4 PM
Rain
90%
63°

61°

5 PM
Light Rain
60%
61°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories