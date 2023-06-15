COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Days ahead of a new crowning of Miss Georgia 2023 and Miss Georgia’s Teen, Miss Georgia 1969 and Miss Georgia 1989 stopped by the WRBL-TV studio to promote the pageant and reflect on their year of service.

The Miss Georgia and Miss Teen Georgia competitions includes phases of competition featuring interview, physical fitness talent and evening gown.

Preliminary competitions will be held tonight, Thursday, June 15 and June 16th at 7:00 p.m.

The final competition and crowning of the newly crowned winners will be held Saturday June 17th at the Bill Heard Theatre of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts at 8:00 p.m.

The winner of Miss Georgia competition will go on to compete at the Miss America Scholarship Competition.