Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Miss Georgia 2022 Kelsey Hollis joins News 3 This Morning to discuss her crowning moment.

Hollis was crowned Miss Georgia 2022 Saturday June 18 in Columbus at the River Center for the Performing Arts. Hollis will take home a new crown and a $20,000 scholarship.

While representing Georgia, Hollis will compete at the Miss America competition. A date for the competition has not yet been announced.