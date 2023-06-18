COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is much more than gowns and crowns.

Tonight, 30 finalists in total took the stage for the 2023 Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Teen Scholarship Competition.

The 2023 Miss Georgia Teen is Charlie Key from Cobb County. Representing the Peach State as the 2023 Miss Georgia is Tara Schiphof of Capital City.

The two were crowned by the former Miss Georgia, Kelsey Hollis and Miss Georgia Teen, Anna Kate Robinson. As Key and Schiphof step into this new role, it also comes with a lot of responsibility.

“The title of Miss Georgia or Miss Georgia’s Teen is actually like applying for a job,” said Billy Kendall, the media relations representative for Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition. “With that, is representing the community and the state. All of the young ladies serve as role models to other young ladies and really, the youth.”

The winners and run ups were awarded scholarship money as well.