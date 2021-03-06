Miss Georgia returns to Columbus after year-long wait due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Miss Georgia Pageant is coming back to Columbus. The pageant is set to take place from June 15-19, 2021.

Today, contestants attended the Miss Georgia forum where Executive Director, Trina Pruitt, addressed guidelines and protocols for pageant weekend, a task even more important because of to the ongoing pandemic.

“Miss Georgia doesn’t just happen at the RiverCenter, it happens at the Columbus State University dorms, it happens here at the Ironworks,” said Pruitt “So it’s going to be a plethora of information that we have to pull together to practice safety protocols because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Even though the Pageant is three months away Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen, Mary Wilhelmina Hodges, says this forum is the kickoff to the pageant.

“It’s an orientation and it’s really helpful for the new candidates. They get to learn the guidelines and especially with COVID this year there’s more safety procedures,” said Hodges. “For these next three months they’re going to be busy preparing for all the different phases of competition.”

There will be 76 contestants from all over Georgia and a limited amount of spectators will be allowed to watch the Pageant in person.

Pruitt expressed her gratitude to Columbus leaders and the Department of Health for working with them to ensure a safe pageant week.

Pageant tickets are set to go on sale at the box office in May.