COLUMBUS, GA (JUNE 15, 2022) – The following Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition candidates earned preliminary awards on the first night of the event:

Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen

Evening Wear/On-Stage Question ($100 Scholarship) – Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen, Anna Kate Robinson of Wrightsville, Ga.

Newcomer Talent ($100 Scholarship)– Miss Georgia Coast’s Outstanding Teen, Mary Margaret McNeil of St. Mary’s, Ga.

Talent ($200 Scholarship) – Miss Capital City’s Outstanding Teen, Charlie Key of LaGrange, Ga.

Miss Georgia

Betty Cantrell Preliminary On-Stage Interview/Social Impact Pitch ($300 Scholarship) – Miss Capital City, Kelsey Hollis of Warner Robins, Ga.

Newcomer Talent ($250 Scholarship sponsored by Shelby and Wanda Amos Foundation) – Miss Music City, Hannah McGarity of Stockbridge, Ga.

Talent ($500 Scholarship sponsored by Georgia and Vickie Corrodino Fund) – Miss Rome, Taylor Burrell of Tyrone, Ga.

The Miss Georgia Competition will resume on Thursday. A limited number of remaining tickets are available for purchase in the box office for the RiverCenter of the Performing Arts.