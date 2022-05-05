FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators in Fresno are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl, believed to be a victim of human trafficking.

Lacy Jireh was reported as a runaway from her home in Fresno on April 2. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, she may be in Oakland – or somewhere in the state of Georgia.

Officials say Lacy is described as 5’ 2”, 120 lbs. with black hair with brown eyes. She also has a piercing on the left side of her nose.

Anyone who finds her is asked to contact Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent M. Jacques at (559) 351-1019 or Fresno Police Department Detective N. Mendoza at (559) 696- 0513.