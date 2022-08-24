ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at 1660 Peachtree St NE in Atlanta, Georgia.

Police say that Allahnia is 5’4″, 120 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and cream shoes.

The representative working for Allahnia’s family says she was last seen on surveillance video entering the luxury Midtown Apartment Complex, and was never seen coming out.

Allahnia’s Mother released the following statement regarding her missing daughter:

Our daughter is still missing! According to APD, the case has been updated as ‘suspicious’ and has been moved to the complex cases division. We believe that the media’s involvement and community interest in our daughter’s abduction are helping to increase awareness of this case and are leading to credible information regarding her whereabouts. All suspects in question have retained defense attorneys and are not cooperating with police. Stories from them are still conflicting from the first initial contact with them. We have strong leads that suggest we should include Columbus, Ga and Upson, Ga, and then the surrounding areas in our search for Allahnia. We have also learned that we may need more assistance due to increased evidence and distance potentially involved in this case, so we have retained an Atlanta-based PI firm, T.J. Ward & Associates, to assist in this matter. Our family is extremely grateful for all media coverage and community involvement that have truly made a different in bringing awareness to our missing daughter case and bringing in credible tips regarding our daughter’s whereabouts. This has been a trying time for our family, and we honestly don’t know how we would have made it without everyone’s continued support and reposting on social media. Jannette Jackson, mother of Allahnia Lenoir

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit at (404) 546-4235.