Missing Sumter County woman discovered dead inside her wrecked SUV

Georgia

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga (WRBL)- The six-week search for a missing Sumter County woman ended tragically on Monday after authorities discovered her dead inside her wrecked SUV.

30-year-old Rosa Lee Welch of Leslie was last seen leaving her home on July 6 in her gold-colored Jeep Cherokee.  Since that time, loved ones and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division have been looking for her.

But that search ended with an unexpected discovery Monday evening. According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, “The Jeep Cherokee Ms. Welch was driving was not visible from the roadway, but a passerby caught a reflection [of the vehicle]” along GA Highway 27 east, near mile marker 19.

The person who caught that glimpse of the Jeep called the sheriff’s office and deputies discovered the wrecked SUV with Welch’s body inside of it.

Most recent photograph of Rosa Welch. Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

“It does appear Ms. Welch died upon impact with the tree. No foul play is suspected.  The accident appears to have happened on the day of her disappearance,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. “This is a terrible tragedy for the family and friends.”

The sheriff’s office expressed appreciation for the assistance of the Sumter Fire and Rescue.

