RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s a story WSAV has been following since January — allegations of racism at Effingham County Schools. On Thursday, one parent told us her daughter was the latest target.

“Unfortunately, we are still dealing with racism in our school district,” said Tauretta McCray.

It began as a normal Thursday morning for Tauretta and her 11th-grade daughter. The mother of three dropped her daughter off at Effingham College and Career Academy. An hour later, she got a call that infuriated her.

McCray said someone drew a swastika on her daughter’s class project.

“I was angry, I was hurt,” she said.

McCray said one administrator questioned her daughter and treated her as if she had planted the swastika herself. That shook the 11th grader up so much, McCray had to pick her up from school early.

“It saddens me that African-American kids have to, we have to build up our children’s self-worth almost every day to make them feel important, to make them feel safe, to be out here and go to the schools,” McCray said. “That hurts as a mother.”

WSAV called and emailed the district early Friday morning to get answers. We have yet to hear back from them.

McCray was told an investigation was underway and they would get back to her. She said this is part of a pattern she said the school district needs more teachers of color and a more diverse school board.

“Children should feel safe. They’re there eight hours a day. We’re basically giving you our children eight hours of day, out of the day for them to feel unsafe, to be treated disrespectfully,” McCray said. “Those things need to stop.”

Earlier this year, WSAV told you about a lawsuit several Black students and parents filed against the district. They say they’ve experienced, “Deliberate indifference to acts of racial animosity” toward Black students while they were attending the schools.

“No one understands what a parent goes through when you have to watch your child go from this happy, bright child to now a depressed child who’s trying to push through and just get through school,” McCray said. “Shouldn’t be like that. High school shouldn’t be like that.”