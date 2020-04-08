More than 40 residents in Cuthbert nursing home test positive for COVID-19 virus

The state of Georgia and the Phoebe Healthcare system have stepped in to help a southwest Georgia nursing home with a COVID-19 outbreak, Cuthbert Mayor Steve Whatley tells News 3.

Forty-three residents of Joe-Ann Burgin Nursing Home in Cuthbert have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Whatley said. A Georgia National Guard unit deployed to Cuthbert on Saturday and did a thorough cleaning of the facility.

“We feel like we caught this in time and took drastic steps to control it early on,” Whatley said.

Only one of the 43 who tested positive were showing symptoms, the mayor said. Twelve nursing home residents tested negative and they were moved out of the nursing home and into the Southwest Georgia Regional Hospital, which is now operating like a nursing home.

Those who tested positive have remained in the 80-bed nursing home.

In what is a bad situation, Whatley said Cuthbert has been fortunate.

“There’s no doubt,” he said. “And we’ve had a lot of help. We have an agreement with the Phoebe Putney people and they have had staff here helping us out.”

By comparison Randolph County, where Cuthbert is located had 83 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday night and Muscogee County had 54, according to the state Department of Public Health. There are about 7,000 people in Randolph County and 200,000 in Muscogee County.