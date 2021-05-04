Muscogee among five Georgia counties with newly awarded road improvement projects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Transportation announced it has awarded five contracts for road improvement in west central Georgia, including for projects in Muscogee, Troupe and Meriwether counties.

Projects were presented for bid on March 19, 2021 and awards made on April 5, according to a GDOT news release. Bibb, Henry and Dekalb counties will also see road improvement projects.

GDOT described the projects as follows:

Muscogee County: the project involves the resurfacing of 5.375 miles of Georgia 22 Spur beginning east of Barbara Road and extending south of US 80/Georgia 22. The contract was awarded to C. W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. of Marietta for $3 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022.

Troup County: the project involves 8.4 miles of signage upgrades on I-185/Georgia 411 starting at US 27/Georgia 1 and extending to I-85/Georgia 403. The contract was awarded to Massana Construction, Inc. of Tyrone for $984,200. The project is expected to be completed by the end of May 2022.

Meriwether County: the project involves the resurfacing of 5.36 miles of Georgia 194 from east of Georgia 18/Chipley Highway and extending west of US 27/Georgia 41/Roosevelt Highway. The contract was awarded to C. W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. of Marietta for $1.2 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022.

In Bibb County the project involves the resurfacing of 5.206 miles of Georgia 247 from north of US 41 BUS/Georgia 49 and extending south of US 41/Georgia 19. The contract was awarded to C. W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. of Marietta for $2.7 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022.

In Henry and DeKalb Counties the project involves the construction of a roundabout on Georgia 155 at Panola Road (CR 672). The contract was awarded to CMES, Inc. of Norcross for $3 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of May 2022.

These five projects were among 16 statewide contracted on April 5. The $3 million Muscogee County project was the second largest of the group. The March round of awards bring the state of Georgia’s total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2021 to $1.15 billion, including Transportation Investment Act (TIA) projects, Design-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2021 consists of the twelve months from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

GDOT advises motorists “to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.”