 

 

Muscogee voters say ‘one vote could make all the difference’ in Georgia’s Senate runoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- More than 53,000 Muscgoee County residents have already voted before the polls opened Tuesday morning.

But just because you might not have noticed long lines at Columbus precincts, it does not mean voters were not coming to the polls on election day.

News 3 spoke to a number of Muscogee County voters who say they’re motivated beyond political party loyalties.

“We have seen in past races one vote could make all the difference,” said voter Molly Sutton.

“You can’t complain if you don’t vote,” said voter Brian Bottoms.

Georgia’s Senate showdown will determine which party controls the Senate.

In one race, incumbent Senator David Perdue faces Jon Ossoff.

In the other, Senator Kelly Loeffler faces Raphael Warnock.

If Warnock and Ossoff defeat Loeffler and Perdue, the control of the Senate will shift to the Democrats.

And with the highly contested senate seats up for grabs, voters have one message for you.

“Get up and come to vote,” said voter Willie Jones.

“That way you can be heard,” agreed Bottoms.

“As far as thinking that your vote doesn’t count or that you don’t you matter, you matter,” said Sutton.

