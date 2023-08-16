GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announced on Wednesday the Muscogee Youth Development Campus received national reaccreditation from the American Correctional Association (ACA).

The ACA conducted an onsite three-day audit with an in-depth assessment involving staff interviews, a facility tour, observation of staff members and a review of files.

The Muscogee Youth Development Campus, as well as Elbert Shew Regional Youth Detention Center, received 100% on ACA’s mandatory standards. This is the second time the facilities achieved this, according to Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.

Other facilities accredited by ACA are in Bibb, Crisp, Cobb, Floyd, Rockdale, Terrell, Thomas, Whitfield, and Wilkes counties.