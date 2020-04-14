National Guard troops offer services to Magnolia Manor campuses

National Guard troops are helping to disinfect nursing homes and assisted living facilities following Governor’s Kemp’s executive order.

Around 50 soldiers visited the Magnolia Manor campuses in Buena Vista and Americus today. The soldiers went into the facilities fully covered in protective gear to decontaminate common areas.

Americus is one of the largest Magnolia Manor campuses and has three people in isolation who have tested positive for COVID-19.

President and CEO of Magnolia Manor Mark Todd says his staff does routine cleaning everyday, but having the extra help will ensure the safety of his residents who are the most vulnerable to the virus. “The biggest message I’d like to give is that because they’re here it doesn’t necessarily mean that we have a problem, but because they’re here we hope that we won’t have a problem. So, they add to what we’re already doing and we’re really excited to have any kind of help have,” Todd said. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAGNOLIA MANOR)

Second Lieutenant George Peagler says they’re thankful to be able to make a difference.

“They loved having us here. They’re all very excited. You can see morale boost as soon as you get on site. They’re very excited to have us. You can tell it’s been a rough past month for lots of these facilities, lots of the employees, lots of the administrators and having us here will definitely boost morale. They’re very happy to have us,” 2nd Lt. Peagler said. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAGNOLIA MANOR)

The Georgia State Defense Force was also on site helping out at the Americus campus. The Defense Force is an all-volunteer, unpaid organization that helps to provide services for the National Guard.