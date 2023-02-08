Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The National Infantry Museum has won the top prize in the “USA Today” 10-best readers’ choice for best free museum for the past 2 years.



The museum, which opened in 2009, features an extensive collection of artifacts, displays, and interactive exhibits that take visitors through the history of America’s infantry.

As back-to-back winners of the national award for best free museum, the Vice President of Operations reflected on what a third award would mean.



“To win this award for the third year in a row. Not only would it make the staff feel good, but it really speaks to us being relevant and being able to connect with a generation or some that’s far removed from any form of conflict. It really speaks to as a whole when we talk about sharing knowledge and understanding what it means to serve,” said Martin S. Celestine Jr. President of Operations for the N.I.M.

The poll is open to the public. To vote for the National Infantry Museum head to www.10best.com