Need water bill help? Georgia residents may be eligible for assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Low-income households with past-due water bills might be eligible for assistance through a statewide, federally funded program.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), administered by the local Community Action Agencies (CAAs), will be available for Georgia residents in three phases:

Phase 1 Nov. 15 through Dec. 31, 2021 Families with past due water bill arrearages

Phase 2 Beginning Jan. 1, 2022 Household with elderly (60 years of age and older) members, or with children five years of age and younger *Candidates do not need to have an arrearage

Phase 3 Beginning Feb. 1, 2022 All other eligible residents



Officials say LIHWAP will help you pay your home water bill if the water bill is in your name, or if you can verify that you are experiencing a water burden. Direct payments would be made to your home water suppliers.

To qualify, a family’s income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $26,474; the income threshold for a household of five is $59,057.

To apply, residents must contact their local CAA. For Savannah and Chatham County residents, that’s the Economic Opportunity Authority (618 Anderson Street).

For more information on the program, send an email inquiry to the Georgia Department of Human Services at liheap-csbg-lihwap@dhs.ga.gov.