New DPH data shows how COVID-19 trends are changing across Georgia

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – New data released from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows that across the state, COVID-19 trends are changing county by county.

According to the Department of Health, COVID-19 cases have increased in Georgia, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19 there was a 3.9 percent increase of reported cases within the seven day time frame. The seven day average is down by 65 percent since peak in July 24.

As of Oct. 13 there are 341,310 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and approximately 24,646 probable cases of the virus. The state wide positivity rate has increased from 5.7 percent on Oct. 12 to 5.9 percent on Oct. 19. Even though cases have gone up, hospitalization rates have declined slightly by 59 percent since a daily high of 3,200 on July 30.

The Department of Public Health says, they monitor influenza (flu) activity year-round throughout the state with the help of volunteer sentinel healthcare providers. Outbreaks are occurring in settings where people physically congregate and are not socially distancing. The highest number of outbreaks occur in schools, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and work places.

The data was broken down into four categories by the Georgia Department of Public Health, increasing by five percent or more, decreasing by five percent or more, uncalculated (less than five cases reported in a week), and unchanged (when cases are not increasing or decreasing in a noticeable trend).

The following data was aggregated from results delivered from Oct. 2 through Oct. 9, and Oct. 10 through Oct. 16.

Local counties in the WRBL viewing area that have confirmed cases increasing by five percent or more:

Troup County

Harris County

Chattahoochee County

Local counties in the WRBL viewing area that have confirmed cases decreasing by five percent or more:

Muscogee County

Local counties in the WRBL viewing area that have confirmed cases that are uncalculated:

Talbot County

Stewart County

Webster County

Quitman County

Randolph County

Marion County

Clay County

Schley County

Local counties in the WRBL viewing area that have confirmed cases that are not trending in either direction:

Sumter County

While local counties are showing minimal changes in testing positive for the coronavirus, Health Department data shows that across the viewing area, counties are showing more visits to Emergency Departments who have the “COVID-19 Syndrome.”

Local counties in the WRBL viewing area that have reported cases at Emergency Departments that are increasing by five percent or more:

Harris County

Talbot County

Marion County

Stewart County

Local counties in the WRBL viewing area that have reported cases at Emergency Departments that are decreasing by five percent or more:

Muscogee County

Local counties in the WRBL viewing area that have reported cases at Emergency Departments that were not calculated:

Chattahoochee County

Webster County

Schley County

Quitman County

Randolph County

Clay County

Local counties in the WRBL viewing area that have reported cases at Emergency Departments that are not trending in either direction: