SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation into law in 2022 that will not go into effect until next year.

Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed the effective dates of the following laws, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2023.

Increased tax credit limit for contributions to rural hospitals (HB 1041)

HB1041 raises the cap on income tax credits for contributions to rural hospital organizations from $60 million to $75 million per year.

“I want to thank Representative Clay Pirkle, Sen. Billy Hickman and the legislators that gave strong backing to HB 1041 so that we can further support our rural hospitals and the Georgians who rely on their care,” Kemp said in a written statement in May.

HB1041 was one of several bills signed by Kemp designed to benefit patients in Georgia and strengthen the state’s healthcare system.

Food Truck Permitting (HB 1433)

This law will allow mobile food service establishments, including food trucks, to sell food in any of Georgia’s 159 counties, with a single permit.

Currently, food trucks must obtain a permit for every county where they want to operate, which oftentimes cost more money.

“I think the law is great. I think it should be one streamlined permit like they’re doing,” said Tameka Thomas of the Food Truck Association of Georgia. “I think it’s a great opportunity for those who don’t go to far away counties often because they will not have to spend the extra money unnecessarily on an extra permit.”

Any county would still be allowed to conduct a health inspection, but the amount they could charge for those inspections would be limited. The counties also would be able to verify the permits and other paperwork using a Department of Public Health database.

Inform Consumers Act (SB 332)

SB 332 was passed by the Georgia General Assembly and signed into law by Kemp. The goal of this legislation is to prevent criminals from selling stolen goods on any online marketplace platform and to protect Georgians who unknowingly purchase these stolen and counterfeit goods.

This bill requires online marketplaces to collect, verify, and disclose certain information from high-volume, third-party sellers to prevent people from selling goods stolen from retail stores.

High-volume, third-party sellers include online marketplace participants that conduct 200 or more transactions resulting in total revenues of $5,000 or more during a continuous 12-month period.

Online marketplaces must acquire these sellers’ (1) bank account numbers, (2) government-issued identification, (3) tax identification numbers, and (4) contact information. Online marketplaces must verify this information and annually certify any changes to it.

Further, online marketplaces must make certain information, like the sellers’ names and contact information, available to consumers through the sellers’ product listings and provide consumers with methods to report electronically and by telephone any suspicious activity on the marketplace.

According to the National Retail Federation, organized retail crime continues to be a serious problem, with the average loss topping $700,000 per $1 billion in sales.

“Here in Georgia, we will do everything possible to curb crime and make life difficult for those who break the law,” Kemp said in a written statement back in May. “With SB 332, we’re dealing another blow to the organized gangs that steal from Georgia shops and stores by making it much harder for them to profit from their heists.”

Public Utilities (HB 328)

Establishes a one-time right-of-way permit fee and reduces yearly right-of-way use fees that telephone companies pay to municipalities if they don’t have retail space or customers in the area.

The bill established a civil penalty for companies that don’t comply with the due compensation requirements established in the law.