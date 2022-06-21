COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The new Miss Georgia received a new car Monday afternoon for her ventures across the state. Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis received a 2022 Kia Sorento to fulfill her year of service as Miss Georgia.

Hollis earned the job Saturday night at the River Center for Performing Arts. She was also awarded a $20,000 scholarship to continue her studies at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Hollis spoke to News 3 about her long journey to the crown.

“Yeah. It’s been a journey of hard work and dedication for sure. Being only the third black Miss Georgia that we’ve had and it’s been 14 years since we have crowned Black Miss Georgia. And with it being the day before Juneteenth, on top of that, it’s just such an honor,” said Hollis. “I think it sends the message of resilience to girls who do look like me. Throughout the state of Georgia, that this is something that we can obtain and a place that we deserve to be in.”

Hollis now prepares for the Miss America competition, expected to take place in December 2022.