GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Newnan Police Department is investigating an instance of “swatting” in which a local family was targeted.

Swatting is when a false call is made to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address, and can be very dangerous for those targeted.

According to police, the incident happened Thursday evening. The call came into the Coweta County 911 Center at 6:08 p.m.

Police said the caller told the 911 center that he had gotten into an argument with a friend and then shot the friend, while providing the Newnan family’s address as the location the incident had occurred. The caller then went on to say he would shoot another person in the home and demanded safe passage from the residence, according to police.

Officers quickly responded to the address provided by the caller, with officers setting up a perimeter around the home and initiating contact with those inside. According to police, the people inside the house exited the residence.

Police then went inside and searched the home, with officers confirming there had never been any shooting at the house.

According to police, the residents of the home are the victims here, and are in no way at fault in this incident.

Police said they will provide further updates on the incident at a later time.