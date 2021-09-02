Newnan Police Officer dies following battle with COVID-19

NEWNAN, Ga. (WRBL) – The Newnan community is mourning the loss of a police officer.

According to a post from the Newnan Police Department’s Facebook page, on Thursday, Officer Frankie Gutierrez passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

The post, written by Chief Brent Blankenship, said Guitierrez “fought it with all of his might.”

Blankenship also said Gutierrez grew to be family during his time with the Newnan Police Department, and was always smiling and laughing.

The chief said Gutierrez would be missed by everyone at the department. He asked for continued prayers and support for the family of Gutierrez.