Nine Georgia schools named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

GEORGIA (WRBL) — Sept. 21, 2021 nine different Georgia schools were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021.

The following schools were named in the peach state:

Alpharetta, Ga. – Fulton Science Academy Private School, Fulton Science Academy “To deliver an educational framework designed to achieve the highest academic results and instill enduring strength of character by leveraging innovation and STEAM curriculums for college preparedness and lifelong student success.”

– Fulton Science Academy Private School, Fulton Science Academy Bishop, Ga. – High Shoals Elementary School, Oconee county School District “The mission of High Shoals Elementary is to provide an enriching environment where students are guided to reach their full potential.”

– High Shoals Elementary School, Oconee county School District Cochran, Ga. – Bleckley County High School, Bleckley County School District “Inspiring and Empowering Students for Lifelong Success.”

– Bleckley County High School, Bleckley County School District Dawsonville, Ga. – Riverview Elementary School, Dawson County School District “To provide quality instruction and student support that results in preparedness for college, career, and life.”

– Riverview Elementary School, Dawson County School District Decatur, Ga. – Oakhurst Elementary School, City Schools of Decatur “Oakhurst strives to foster a love of learning through authentic, challenging, creative experiences in a supportive and engaging environment. All Oakhurst students become knowledgeable citizens with strong character, ready to serve their communities.”

– Oakhurst Elementary School, City Schools of Decatur Jefferson, Ga. – Jefferson Middle School, Jefferson City School District “The mission of Jefferson City Schools and Jefferson Middle School (JMS) is to graduate fully functioning adults. Now, more than ever, education is the foundation for prosperity. Only through an adequate education can one acquire the skills and abilities demanded by an increasingly sophisticated job market. We hold ourselves accountable for preparing students to function in an environment characterized by global competition, diversity, abruptly changing job demands, and an absolute requirement for technical skills and abilities.“

– Jefferson Middle School, Jefferson City School District Jonesboro, Ga. – Elite Scholars Academy School, Clayton County Public School District “To provide a globally competitive education that empowers students to achieve academic and personal goals while becoming college and career ready, productive, responsible citizens.”

– Elite Scholars Academy School, Clayton County Public School District Peachtree City, Ga. – Crabapple Lane Elementary School, Fayette County School District “At Crabapple Lane Elementary, we encourage lifelong learning in a respectful, responsible, and loving community.“

– Crabapple Lane Elementary School, Fayette County School District Suwanee, Ga. – Johns Creek Elementary School, Forsyth County School District “Challenging and Engaging Learning for All: Our mission is to create a safe, vibrant, and supportive community where staff, students, and parents are actively engaged.“

– Johns Creek Elementary School, Forsyth County School District

Recognition depended on the school’s academic performance in achievement among student subgroups. The national award highlights the work of educators, families and communities in their success of creating a safe and welcoming school where students are given the opportunity to master course work.

Two performance categories are used to categorize the award-winning schools; Exemplary High-Performing Schools and Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools.

High-performing schools have the highest scores in state assessments or national tests in their state.

Gap-closing schools perform the best in closing achievement gaps between student groups and all students.

Over the 39 years, National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

Secretary Cardona announced the schools during his Return to School Road Trip. He also gave a few words of praise to all of the honorees in a news release.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

Up to 420 schools can be nominated annually. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon Schools nominations from education officials in the states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education.

Private schools are nominated by the council for American Private Education.

Images were provided by National Blue Ribbon Schools.