No bond for Georgia woman accused of killing man in search for baby

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has denied bond for a woman accused of fatally shooting an innocent man as her family knocked on apartment doors while searching for their missing 1-year-old relative.

WSB-TV reports that Santana Miller and her brother Delarius Miller have been charged with murder in the death of Aziz Hassan in Clarkston on Nov. 10.

Santana Miller’s attorney told a DeKalb County judge Friday that her client had acted in self-defense during last month’s shooting after feeling threatened by Hassan.

Hassan’s family says he thought the group was trying to steal from him.

The missing toddler was found safe a day later.