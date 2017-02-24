No credible threat against Harris County High School, sheriff’s office confirms

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirms there is no credible threat against Harris County High School amid student and parents’ concern.

News 3 called to confirm reports a shooting threat had been written on a school bathroom wall alleging an attack would take place Friday. The sheriff’s office says the threat was investigated and there is no reason to believe it.

A representative says social media may have escalated reports of the threat, but none were credible.

Harris County High School ‘s principal says the school is up and running as usual. The sheriff’s office has extra deputies posted at the school strictly as a precaution saying “it’s better to be prepared than not.”