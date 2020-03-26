NOON UPDATE: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia reaches 1,525, with 473 hospitalized, 48 dead

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise across Georgia, with numbers reaching 1,525 in the state as of today’s noon update. 48 Georgians have died from coronavirus, and 473 are still hospitalized for treatment.

The numbers are up from last night’s 1,387 cases in Georgia and 47 dead. Columbus, Ga. only shows 5 cases compared to larger confirmed case numbers in other counties, but is up from the four confirmed cases, as of last night.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is working with local organizations to expand testing options, but the number of test kits is still limited locally. The partnered organizations are procuring test kits on their own, privately.

If you believe you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, you can call 1-844-442-2681 to be screened by phone. If you meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19, DPH staff will have you come to a testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health officials ask that anyone experience symptoms of coronavirus such as shortness of breath, fever, or a cough call ahead instead of arriving with no warning and seeking testing.

For now, cases across each county are updated twice daily by the GaDPH:

       County   Cases
Fulton211 
Dougherty156 
Dekalb129 
Cobb115 
Bartow86 
Gwinnett75 
Carroll50 
Cherokee38 
Clayton32 
Lee30 
Henry25 
Clarke24 
Hall21 
Douglas18 
Floyd16 
Forsyth15 
Fayette14 
Coweta12 
Lowndes12 
Rockdale12 
Spalding11 
Columbia10 
Mitchell10 
Newton10 
Polk10 
Richmond10 
Troup10 
Chatham
Gordon
Houston
Bibb
Early
Laurens
Oconee
Paulding
Glynn
Muscogee
Peach
Sumter
Terrell
Tift
Whitfield
Worth
Barrow
Colquitt
Crisp
Lumpkin
Pickens
Bryan
Butts
Dawson
Effingham
Lamar
Monroe
Baldwin
Camden
Coffee
Decatur
Irwin
Jasper
Madison
Miller
Seminole
Tattnall
Turner
Twiggs
Washington
Baker
Ben Hill
Burke
Catoosa
Charlton
Chattooga
Clinch
Dodge
Fannin
Greene
Harris
Heard
Jackson
Jones
Liberty
Lincoln
Long
Macon
Meriwether
Morgan
Pierce
Pulaski
Randolph
Stephens
Taylor
Thomas
Toombs
Ware
White
Wilkes
Unknown166 

