NOON UPDATE: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia reaches 1,525, with 473 hospitalized, 48 dead

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise across Georgia, with numbers reaching 1,525 in the state as of today’s noon update. 48 Georgians have died from coronavirus, and 473 are still hospitalized for treatment.

The numbers are up from last night’s 1,387 cases in Georgia and 47 dead. Columbus, Ga. only shows 5 cases compared to larger confirmed case numbers in other counties, but is up from the four confirmed cases, as of last night.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is working with local organizations to expand testing options, but the number of test kits is still limited locally. The partnered organizations are procuring test kits on their own, privately.

If you believe you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, you can call 1-844-442-2681 to be screened by phone. If you meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19, DPH staff will have you come to a testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health officials ask that anyone experience symptoms of coronavirus such as shortness of breath, fever, or a cough call ahead instead of arriving with no warning and seeking testing.

For now, cases across each county are updated twice daily by the GaDPH: