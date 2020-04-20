NOON UPDATE: Georgia almost at 19K coronavirus cases statewide, 228 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues its efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus as case numbers climb towards 19,000.
Across the state of Georgia, 18,947 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 3,550 have been hospitalized, and 733 have died from the virus. That number increased over the weekend as testing continued across the state.
In Columbus, there are 228 cases of coronavirus as of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest noon report. In neighboring counties, Harris County inches closer to 50 confirmed cases, reporting a total 43 so far.
Troup County has 92 reported cases of COVID-19 while nearby Sumter County is reporting 332 COVID-19-positive patients.
To address patient needs with the amount of incoming coronavirus cases, Phoebe Health has opened an additional COVID-19 intensive care unit at their North Campus in Albany, Ga., part of Dougherty County. Dougherty currently has 1,436 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Governor Brian Kemp will give a joint press conference at 4 p.m. to update Georgians on the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|2174
|78
|Dekalb
|1508
|25
|Dougherty
|1436
|97
|Cobb
|1174
|54
|Gwinnett
|1164
|42
|Hall
|649
|9
|Clayton
|535
|18
|Henry
|380
|8
|Sumter
|332
|16
|Cherokee
|312
|8
|Carroll
|282
|9
|Lee
|273
|16
|Richmond
|273
|10
|Bartow
|250
|22
|Douglas
|239
|6
|Muscogee
|228
|4
|Mitchell
|206
|23
|Forsyth
|205
|7
|Bibb
|204
|1
|Chatham
|185
|6
|Houston
|178
|10
|Upson
|174
|10
|Early
|173
|8
|Coweta
|168
|3
|Terrell
|150
|16
|Randolph
|145
|14
|Fayette
|140
|5
|Rockdale
|139
|6
|Newton
|138
|3
|Paulding
|138
|7
|Colquitt
|129
|5
|Spalding
|129
|7
|Thomas
|126
|13
|Crisp
|123
|2
|Floyd
|123
|8
|Worth
|123
|7
|Baldwin
|115
|4
|Clarke
|110
|13
|Columbia
|106
|2
|Lowndes
|97
|3
|Tift
|92
|3
|Troup
|92
|4
|Barrow
|90
|3
|Ware
|87
|6
|Coffee
|81
|4
|Habersham
|79
|2
|Dooly
|70
|5
|Gordon
|67
|6
|Walton
|62
|3
|Decatur
|61
|1
|Calhoun
|60
|2
|Turner
|58
|4
|Butts
|56
|0
|Jackson
|53
|1
|Macon
|52
|1
|Pierce
|51
|2
|Oconee
|50
|0
|Glynn
|49
|0
|Burke
|46
|3
|Dawson
|45
|1
|Greene
|44
|1
|Whitfield
|44
|4
|Wilcox
|44
|4
|Harris
|43
|2
|Laurens
|43
|1
|Meriwether
|43
|0
|Mcduffie
|37
|3
|Stephens
|36
|1
|Bryan
|35
|2
|Johnson
|33
|1
|Liberty
|33
|0
|Oglethorpe
|33
|2
|Peach
|33
|2
|Pike
|33
|1
|Grady
|31
|1
|Polk
|30
|0
|Marion
|29
|1
|Bulloch
|28
|2
|Camden
|27
|0
|Lamar
|27
|0
|Effingham
|26
|1
|Washington
|25
|1
|Brooks
|23
|5
|Lumpkin
|23
|0
|Miller
|22
|0
|Morgan
|22
|0
|Putnam
|22
|2
|Seminole
|22
|2
|Wilkinson
|22
|2
|Catoosa
|21
|0
|Haralson
|21
|1
|White
|21
|0
|Appling
|20
|0
|Brantley
|20
|2
|Clay
|20
|2
|Toombs
|20
|2
|Dodge
|19
|0
|Jones
|19
|0
|Bacon
|18
|1
|Jasper
|18
|0
|Murray
|18
|0
|Pickens
|18
|2
|Pulaski
|18
|1
|Talbot
|18
|1
|Wilkes
|18
|0
|Baker
|17
|2
|Stewart
|17
|0
|Fannin
|16
|0
|Schley
|16
|1
|Ben Hill
|15
|0
|Irwin
|15
|0
|Madison
|15
|1
|Monroe
|15
|1
|Telfair
|15
|0
|Union
|15
|1
|Walker
|15
|0
|Banks
|14
|0
|Crawford
|14
|0
|Gilmer
|14
|0
|Emanuel
|13
|0
|Towns
|13
|0
|Cook
|12
|1
|Jenkins
|12
|1
|Taylor
|12
|2
|Franklin
|11
|0
|Jefferson
|11
|1
|Screven
|11
|1
|Berrien
|10
|0
|Warren
|10
|0
|Chattooga
|9
|1
|Hancock
|9
|0
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Dade
|8
|1
|Wayne
|8
|0
|Candler
|7
|0
|Chattahoochee
|7
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Elbert
|7
|0
|Heard
|7
|1
|Jeff Davis
|7
|0
|Lanier
|7
|1
|Rabun
|7
|0
|Bleckley
|6
|0
|Charlton
|6
|0
|Hart
|6
|0
|Atkinson
|5
|0
|Tattnall
|5
|0
|Webster
|5
|0
|Echols
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Twiggs
|4
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Evans
|2
|0
|Long
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|2
|0
|Unknown
|266
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|941
|7
