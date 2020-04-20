NOON UPDATE: Georgia almost at 19K coronavirus cases statewide, 228 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues its efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus as case numbers climb towards 19,000.

Across the state of Georgia, 18,947 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 3,550 have been hospitalized, and 733 have died from the virus. That number increased over the weekend as testing continued across the state.

In Columbus, there are 228 cases of coronavirus as of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest noon report. In neighboring counties, Harris County inches closer to 50 confirmed cases, reporting a total 43 so far.

Troup County has 92 reported cases of COVID-19 while nearby Sumter County is reporting 332 COVID-19-positive patients.

To address patient needs with the amount of incoming coronavirus cases, Phoebe Health has opened an additional COVID-19 intensive care unit at their North Campus in Albany, Ga., part of Dougherty County. Dougherty currently has 1,436 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Governor Brian Kemp will give a joint press conference at 4 p.m. to update Georgians on the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton217478
Dekalb150825
Dougherty143697
Cobb117454
Gwinnett116442
Hall6499
Clayton53518
Henry3808
Sumter33216
Cherokee3128
Carroll2829
Lee27316
Richmond27310
Bartow25022
Douglas2396
Muscogee2284
Mitchell20623
Forsyth2057
Bibb2041
Chatham1856
Houston17810
Upson17410
Early1738
Coweta1683
Terrell15016
Randolph14514
Fayette1405
Rockdale1396
Newton1383
Paulding1387
Colquitt1295
Spalding1297
Thomas12613
Crisp1232
Floyd1238
Worth1237
Baldwin1154
Clarke11013
Columbia1062
Lowndes973
Tift923
Troup924
Barrow903
Ware876
Coffee814
Habersham792
Dooly705
Gordon676
Walton623
Decatur611
Calhoun602
Turner584
Butts560
Jackson531
Macon521
Pierce512
Oconee500
Glynn490
Burke463
Dawson451
Greene441
Whitfield444
Wilcox444
Harris432
Laurens431
Meriwether430
Mcduffie373
Stephens361
Bryan352
Johnson331
Liberty330
Oglethorpe332
Peach332
Pike331
Grady311
Polk300
Marion291
Bulloch282
Camden270
Lamar270
Effingham261
Washington251
Brooks235
Lumpkin230
Miller220
Morgan220
Putnam222
Seminole222
Wilkinson222
Catoosa210
Haralson211
White210
Appling200
Brantley202
Clay202
Toombs202
Dodge190
Jones190
Bacon181
Jasper180
Murray180
Pickens182
Pulaski181
Talbot181
Wilkes180
Baker172
Stewart170
Fannin160
Schley161
Ben Hill150
Irwin150
Madison151
Monroe151
Telfair150
Union151
Walker150
Banks140
Crawford140
Gilmer140
Emanuel130
Towns130
Cook121
Jenkins121
Taylor122
Franklin110
Jefferson111
Screven111
Berrien100
Warren100
Chattooga91
Hancock90
Lincoln90
Dade81
Wayne80
Candler70
Chattahoochee70
Clinch70
Elbert70
Heard71
Jeff Davis70
Lanier71
Rabun70
Bleckley60
Charlton60
Hart60
Atkinson50
Tattnall50
Webster50
Echols40
Mcintosh40
Twiggs40
Quitman31
Wheeler30
Evans20
Long20
Montgomery20
Treutlen20
Unknown2660
Non-Georgia Resident9417

A new virus tracker from the Associated Press shows the number of results of coronavirus by state, broken down by population size:

