NOON UPDATE: Georgia almost at 19K coronavirus cases statewide, 228 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues its efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus as case numbers climb towards 19,000.

Across the state of Georgia, 18,947 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 3,550 have been hospitalized, and 733 have died from the virus. That number increased over the weekend as testing continued across the state.

In Columbus, there are 228 cases of coronavirus as of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest noon report. In neighboring counties, Harris County inches closer to 50 confirmed cases, reporting a total 43 so far.

Troup County has 92 reported cases of COVID-19 while nearby Sumter County is reporting 332 COVID-19-positive patients.

To address patient needs with the amount of incoming coronavirus cases, Phoebe Health has opened an additional COVID-19 intensive care unit at their North Campus in Albany, Ga., part of Dougherty County. Dougherty currently has 1,436 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Governor Brian Kemp will give a joint press conference at 4 p.m. to update Georgians on the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 2174 78 Dekalb 1508 25 Dougherty 1436 97 Cobb 1174 54 Gwinnett 1164 42 Hall 649 9 Clayton 535 18 Henry 380 8 Sumter 332 16 Cherokee 312 8 Carroll 282 9 Lee 273 16 Richmond 273 10 Bartow 250 22 Douglas 239 6 Muscogee 228 4 Mitchell 206 23 Forsyth 205 7 Bibb 204 1 Chatham 185 6 Houston 178 10 Upson 174 10 Early 173 8 Coweta 168 3 Terrell 150 16 Randolph 145 14 Fayette 140 5 Rockdale 139 6 Newton 138 3 Paulding 138 7 Colquitt 129 5 Spalding 129 7 Thomas 126 13 Crisp 123 2 Floyd 123 8 Worth 123 7 Baldwin 115 4 Clarke 110 13 Columbia 106 2 Lowndes 97 3 Tift 92 3 Troup 92 4 Barrow 90 3 Ware 87 6 Coffee 81 4 Habersham 79 2 Dooly 70 5 Gordon 67 6 Walton 62 3 Decatur 61 1 Calhoun 60 2 Turner 58 4 Butts 56 0 Jackson 53 1 Macon 52 1 Pierce 51 2 Oconee 50 0 Glynn 49 0 Burke 46 3 Dawson 45 1 Greene 44 1 Whitfield 44 4 Wilcox 44 4 Harris 43 2 Laurens 43 1 Meriwether 43 0 Mcduffie 37 3 Stephens 36 1 Bryan 35 2 Johnson 33 1 Liberty 33 0 Oglethorpe 33 2 Peach 33 2 Pike 33 1 Grady 31 1 Polk 30 0 Marion 29 1 Bulloch 28 2 Camden 27 0 Lamar 27 0 Effingham 26 1 Washington 25 1 Brooks 23 5 Lumpkin 23 0 Miller 22 0 Morgan 22 0 Putnam 22 2 Seminole 22 2 Wilkinson 22 2 Catoosa 21 0 Haralson 21 1 White 21 0 Appling 20 0 Brantley 20 2 Clay 20 2 Toombs 20 2 Dodge 19 0 Jones 19 0 Bacon 18 1 Jasper 18 0 Murray 18 0 Pickens 18 2 Pulaski 18 1 Talbot 18 1 Wilkes 18 0 Baker 17 2 Stewart 17 0 Fannin 16 0 Schley 16 1 Ben Hill 15 0 Irwin 15 0 Madison 15 1 Monroe 15 1 Telfair 15 0 Union 15 1 Walker 15 0 Banks 14 0 Crawford 14 0 Gilmer 14 0 Emanuel 13 0 Towns 13 0 Cook 12 1 Jenkins 12 1 Taylor 12 2 Franklin 11 0 Jefferson 11 1 Screven 11 1 Berrien 10 0 Warren 10 0 Chattooga 9 1 Hancock 9 0 Lincoln 9 0 Dade 8 1 Wayne 8 0 Candler 7 0 Chattahoochee 7 0 Clinch 7 0 Elbert 7 0 Heard 7 1 Jeff Davis 7 0 Lanier 7 1 Rabun 7 0 Bleckley 6 0 Charlton 6 0 Hart 6 0 Atkinson 5 0 Tattnall 5 0 Webster 5 0 Echols 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Twiggs 4 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Evans 2 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 2 0 Unknown 266 0 Non-Georgia Resident 941 7

A new virus tracker from the Associated Press shows the number of results of coronavirus by state, broken down by population size: