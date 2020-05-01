NOON UPDATE: Georgia cases of coronavirus over 27,000, with 306 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s coronavirus cases are still rising, though infections are starting to slow down and businesses have reopened across the state.

As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 26,033 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,110 hospitalized for treatment and 1,107 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when 26,260 had been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 306 people. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 381 in nearby Sumter County, and 148 in Troup County. There are now 62 confirmed cases in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton2845118
DeKalb204147
Gwinnett181857
Cobb166094
Dougherty1515121
Hall136421
Non-Georgia Resident109714
Clayton72030
Unknown6431
Henry49112
Cherokee47411
Richmond40715
Sumter38128
Carroll37014
Douglas32211
Lee32020
Bartow31730
Habersham3158
Mitchell31130
Bibb31011
Muscogee3067
Forsyth3049
Chatham2279
Houston22314
Baldwin2208
Upson21718
Early21320
Spalding2119
Coweta2034
Newton1987
Rockdale1916
Paulding1888
Colquitt1868
Thomas18619
Terrell18319
Fayette17710
Crisp1653
Columbia1614
Randolph15919
Worth15611
Lowndes1554
Clarke15113
Troup1484
Butts14611
Floyd14411
Coffee1407
Barrow1344
Dooly1299
Walton1274
Ware12411
Tift1205
Calhoun1064
Whitfield1054
Jackson942
Gordon9212
Wilcox909
Burke863
Decatur851
Macon803
Stephens801
Appling706
Gilmer690
Turner688
Grady644
Oconee640
Harris622
Laurens621
Dawson611
Walker610
White610
Brooks596
Polk570
Bryan552
Glynn551
Pierce553
Greene542
Meriwether541
Johnson502
Hancock492
Oglethorpe483
Peach482
Catoosa470
Lumpkin452
McDuffie454
Marion421
Putnam425
Washington421
Pike402
Bulloch392
Lamar391
Liberty370
Effingham351
Wilkinson352
Camden331
Miller330
Union331
Murray310
Toombs313
Pulaski301
Fannin291
Jones290
Seminole292
Morgan280
Haralson271
Telfair270
Dodge261
Pickens262
Talbot261
Banks250
Ben Hill250
Wilkes250
Bacon241
Madison241
Stewart240
Baker232
Brantley232
Cook231
Elbert230
Monroe233
Clay223
Jasper220
Emanuel210
Towns211
Franklin181
Berrien170
Bleckley170
Crawford170
Jeff Davis171
Taylor172
Chattooga162
Jenkins161
Schley161
Irwin151
Screven151
Dade141
Jefferson141
Rabun130
Wayne130
Chattahoochee120
Lincoln120
Warren120
Heard111
Hart100
Tattnall100
Webster102
Lanier91
Atkinson81
Charlton80
Clinch80
Twiggs80
Candler70
Echols50
Long50
Wheeler50
Evans40
McIntosh40
Quitman41
Treutlen30
Montgomery20
Taliaferro00

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

