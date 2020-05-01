NOON UPDATE: Georgia cases of coronavirus over 27,000, with 306 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s coronavirus cases are still rising, though infections are starting to slow down and businesses have reopened across the state.
As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 26,033 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,110 hospitalized for treatment and 1,107 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when 26,260 had been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 306 people. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 381 in nearby Sumter County, and 148 in Troup County. There are now 62 confirmed cases in Harris County.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|2845
|118
|DeKalb
|2041
|47
|Gwinnett
|1818
|57
|Cobb
|1660
|94
|Dougherty
|1515
|121
|Hall
|1364
|21
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1097
|14
|Clayton
|720
|30
|Unknown
|643
|1
|Henry
|491
|12
|Cherokee
|474
|11
|Richmond
|407
|15
|Sumter
|381
|28
|Carroll
|370
|14
|Douglas
|322
|11
|Lee
|320
|20
|Bartow
|317
|30
|Habersham
|315
|8
|Mitchell
|311
|30
|Bibb
|310
|11
|Muscogee
|306
|7
|Forsyth
|304
|9
|Chatham
|227
|9
|Houston
|223
|14
|Baldwin
|220
|8
|Upson
|217
|18
|Early
|213
|20
|Spalding
|211
|9
|Coweta
|203
|4
|Newton
|198
|7
|Rockdale
|191
|6
|Paulding
|188
|8
|Colquitt
|186
|8
|Thomas
|186
|19
|Terrell
|183
|19
|Fayette
|177
|10
|Crisp
|165
|3
|Columbia
|161
|4
|Randolph
|159
|19
|Worth
|156
|11
|Lowndes
|155
|4
|Clarke
|151
|13
|Troup
|148
|4
|Butts
|146
|11
|Floyd
|144
|11
|Coffee
|140
|7
|Barrow
|134
|4
|Dooly
|129
|9
|Walton
|127
|4
|Ware
|124
|11
|Tift
|120
|5
|Calhoun
|106
|4
|Whitfield
|105
|4
|Jackson
|94
|2
|Gordon
|92
|12
|Wilcox
|90
|9
|Burke
|86
|3
|Decatur
|85
|1
|Macon
|80
|3
|Stephens
|80
|1
|Appling
|70
|6
|Gilmer
|69
|0
|Turner
|68
|8
|Grady
|64
|4
|Oconee
|64
|0
|Harris
|62
|2
|Laurens
|62
|1
|Dawson
|61
|1
|Walker
|61
|0
|White
|61
|0
|Brooks
|59
|6
|Polk
|57
|0
|Bryan
|55
|2
|Glynn
|55
|1
|Pierce
|55
|3
|Greene
|54
|2
|Meriwether
|54
|1
|Johnson
|50
|2
|Hancock
|49
|2
|Oglethorpe
|48
|3
|Peach
|48
|2
|Catoosa
|47
|0
|Lumpkin
|45
|2
|McDuffie
|45
|4
|Marion
|42
|1
|Putnam
|42
|5
|Washington
|42
|1
|Pike
|40
|2
|Bulloch
|39
|2
|Lamar
|39
|1
|Liberty
|37
|0
|Effingham
|35
|1
|Wilkinson
|35
|2
|Camden
|33
|1
|Miller
|33
|0
|Union
|33
|1
|Murray
|31
|0
|Toombs
|31
|3
|Pulaski
|30
|1
|Fannin
|29
|1
|Jones
|29
|0
|Seminole
|29
|2
|Morgan
|28
|0
|Haralson
|27
|1
|Telfair
|27
|0
|Dodge
|26
|1
|Pickens
|26
|2
|Talbot
|26
|1
|Banks
|25
|0
|Ben Hill
|25
|0
|Wilkes
|25
|0
|Bacon
|24
|1
|Madison
|24
|1
|Stewart
|24
|0
|Baker
|23
|2
|Brantley
|23
|2
|Cook
|23
|1
|Elbert
|23
|0
|Monroe
|23
|3
|Clay
|22
|3
|Jasper
|22
|0
|Emanuel
|21
|0
|Towns
|21
|1
|Franklin
|18
|1
|Berrien
|17
|0
|Bleckley
|17
|0
|Crawford
|17
|0
|Jeff Davis
|17
|1
|Taylor
|17
|2
|Chattooga
|16
|2
|Jenkins
|16
|1
|Schley
|16
|1
|Irwin
|15
|1
|Screven
|15
|1
|Dade
|14
|1
|Jefferson
|14
|1
|Rabun
|13
|0
|Wayne
|13
|0
|Chattahoochee
|12
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|0
|Warren
|12
|0
|Heard
|11
|1
|Hart
|10
|0
|Tattnall
|10
|0
|Webster
|10
|2
|Lanier
|9
|1
|Atkinson
|8
|1
|Charlton
|8
|0
|Clinch
|8
|0
|Twiggs
|8
|0
|Candler
|7
|0
|Echols
|5
|0
|Long
|5
|0
|Wheeler
|5
|0
|Evans
|4
|0
|McIntosh
|4
|0
|Quitman
|4
|1
|Treutlen
|3
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Taliaferro
|0
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.