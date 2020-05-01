NOON UPDATE: Georgia cases of coronavirus over 27,000, with 306 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s coronavirus cases are still rising, though infections are starting to slow down and businesses have reopened across the state.

As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 26,033 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,110 hospitalized for treatment and 1,107 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when 26,260 had been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 306 people. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 381 in nearby Sumter County, and 148 in Troup County. There are now 62 confirmed cases in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 2845 118 DeKalb 2041 47 Gwinnett 1818 57 Cobb 1660 94 Dougherty 1515 121 Hall 1364 21 Non-Georgia Resident 1097 14 Clayton 720 30 Unknown 643 1 Henry 491 12 Cherokee 474 11 Richmond 407 15 Sumter 381 28 Carroll 370 14 Douglas 322 11 Lee 320 20 Bartow 317 30 Habersham 315 8 Mitchell 311 30 Bibb 310 11 Muscogee 306 7 Forsyth 304 9 Chatham 227 9 Houston 223 14 Baldwin 220 8 Upson 217 18 Early 213 20 Spalding 211 9 Coweta 203 4 Newton 198 7 Rockdale 191 6 Paulding 188 8 Colquitt 186 8 Thomas 186 19 Terrell 183 19 Fayette 177 10 Crisp 165 3 Columbia 161 4 Randolph 159 19 Worth 156 11 Lowndes 155 4 Clarke 151 13 Troup 148 4 Butts 146 11 Floyd 144 11 Coffee 140 7 Barrow 134 4 Dooly 129 9 Walton 127 4 Ware 124 11 Tift 120 5 Calhoun 106 4 Whitfield 105 4 Jackson 94 2 Gordon 92 12 Wilcox 90 9 Burke 86 3 Decatur 85 1 Macon 80 3 Stephens 80 1 Appling 70 6 Gilmer 69 0 Turner 68 8 Grady 64 4 Oconee 64 0 Harris 62 2 Laurens 62 1 Dawson 61 1 Walker 61 0 White 61 0 Brooks 59 6 Polk 57 0 Bryan 55 2 Glynn 55 1 Pierce 55 3 Greene 54 2 Meriwether 54 1 Johnson 50 2 Hancock 49 2 Oglethorpe 48 3 Peach 48 2 Catoosa 47 0 Lumpkin 45 2 McDuffie 45 4 Marion 42 1 Putnam 42 5 Washington 42 1 Pike 40 2 Bulloch 39 2 Lamar 39 1 Liberty 37 0 Effingham 35 1 Wilkinson 35 2 Camden 33 1 Miller 33 0 Union 33 1 Murray 31 0 Toombs 31 3 Pulaski 30 1 Fannin 29 1 Jones 29 0 Seminole 29 2 Morgan 28 0 Haralson 27 1 Telfair 27 0 Dodge 26 1 Pickens 26 2 Talbot 26 1 Banks 25 0 Ben Hill 25 0 Wilkes 25 0 Bacon 24 1 Madison 24 1 Stewart 24 0 Baker 23 2 Brantley 23 2 Cook 23 1 Elbert 23 0 Monroe 23 3 Clay 22 3 Jasper 22 0 Emanuel 21 0 Towns 21 1 Franklin 18 1 Berrien 17 0 Bleckley 17 0 Crawford 17 0 Jeff Davis 17 1 Taylor 17 2 Chattooga 16 2 Jenkins 16 1 Schley 16 1 Irwin 15 1 Screven 15 1 Dade 14 1 Jefferson 14 1 Rabun 13 0 Wayne 13 0 Chattahoochee 12 0 Lincoln 12 0 Warren 12 0 Heard 11 1 Hart 10 0 Tattnall 10 0 Webster 10 2 Lanier 9 1 Atkinson 8 1 Charlton 8 0 Clinch 8 0 Twiggs 8 0 Candler 7 0 Echols 5 0 Long 5 0 Wheeler 5 0 Evans 4 0 McIntosh 4 0 Quitman 4 1 Treutlen 3 0 Montgomery 2 0 Taliaferro 0 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.