NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus case numbers close in on 20K, with 234 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As Georgia continues to work to contain the coronavirus’s spread across the state, the number of positive cases continues to rise, and Governor Brian Kemp begins the process of reopening the state.

Statewide, there are now 19,881 cases in Georgia, with 3,779 hospitalized for treatment, and 799 dead to the virus, according to the latest Georgia Department of Public Health update.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s total of 19,399 across the state.

In Columbus, 234 people have tested positive for the virus, with five new cases added since last night. Neighboring counties continue to see numbers grow as well, with 333 in nearby Sumter County, 105 in Troup County, and 44 in Harris County.

The Chattahoochee Council, Boy Scouts of America has donated $500 in Boy Scouts popcorn and discount cards to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to support front-line healthcare workers and first responders as part of their Thankful Thursday campaign.

Following Governor Kemp’s latest Executive Order, some Georgia businesses will begin the reopening process, including nail salons and restaurants.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state: