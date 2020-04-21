NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus case numbers close in on 20K, with 234 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As Georgia continues to work to contain the coronavirus’s spread across the state, the number of positive cases continues to rise, and Governor Brian Kemp begins the process of reopening the state.

Statewide, there are now 19,881 cases in Georgia, with 3,779 hospitalized for treatment, and 799 dead to the virus, according to the latest Georgia Department of Public Health update.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s total of 19,399 across the state.

In Columbus, 234 people have tested positive for the virus, with five new cases added since last night. Neighboring counties continue to see numbers grow as well, with 333 in nearby Sumter County, 105 in Troup County, and 44 in Harris County.

The Chattahoochee Council, Boy Scouts of America has donated $500 in Boy Scouts popcorn and discount cards to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to support front-line healthcare workers and first responders as part of their Thankful Thursday campaign.

Following Governor Kemp’s latest Executive Order, some Georgia businesses will begin the reopening process, including nail salons and restaurants.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton220882
Dekalb153429
Dougherty1446103
Gwinnett122242
Cobb121559
Hall7209
Clayton54620
Henry38411
Sumter33318
Cherokee32210
Carroll30711
Richmond29512
Lee27717
Bartow25624
Douglas2447
Muscogee2344
Mitchell21423
Forsyth2138
Bibb2032
Chatham1856
Houston18512
Upson17911
Early17310
Coweta1704
Terrell15618
Colquitt1545
Randolph14616
Fayette1448
Paulding1437
Rockdale1406
Newton1394
Spalding1367
Thomas13314
Baldwin1324
Worth1298
Floyd1279
Crisp1252
Columbia1202
Clarke11413
Habersham1072
Lowndes1053
Troup1054
Barrow993
Tift934
Ware927
Coffee834
Butts822
Dooly735
Gordon666
Walton643
Calhoun612
Decatur591
Turner594
Jackson561
Macon551
Oconee530
Burke513
Pierce512
Glynn490
Meriwether470
Whitfield464
Dawson451
Greene451
Wilcox455
Harris442
Laurens431
Stephens411
Mcduffie373
Polk360
Peach352
Bryan342
Grady341
Johnson341
Liberty340
Oglethorpe343
Pike342
Bulloch312
White310
Brooks306
Effingham291
Lamar290
Marion291
Walker280
Camden270
Catoosa260
Putnam262
Lumpkin250
Seminole252
Washington251
Haralson231
Miller230
Morgan220
Wilkinson222
Appling210
Baker202
Brantley202
Clay202
Jones200
Talbot201
Toombs203
Bacon191
Ben Hill190
Dodge190
Fannin191
Murray190
Wilkes190
Gilmer180
Pickens182
Jasper170
Pulaski171
Stewart170
Madison161
Schley161
Banks150
Irwin150
Monroe151
Telfair150
Towns150
Union151
Crawford140
Emanuel140
Cook131
Jenkins131
Taylor132
Dade121
Franklin120
Screven121
Jefferson111
Berrien100
Chattooga101
Hancock100
Warren100
Lincoln90
Wayne90
Rabun80
Candler70
Charlton70
Chattahoochee70
Clinch70
Elbert70
Heard71
Jeff Davis71
Lanier71
Webster70
Hart60
Atkinson50
Bleckley50
Tattnall50
Echols40
Evans40
Mcintosh40
Twiggs40
Quitman31
Wheeler30
Long20
Montgomery20
Treutlen20
Unknown4700
Non-Georgia Resident9707

