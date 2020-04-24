NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus case numbers continue higher, now with 22,147 and 258 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s number of coronavirus continues to increase day by day, as the country fights against the spread of the virus and works to reopen the economy in each state.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 22,147 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 4,221 hospitalized for treatment and 892 who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since last night’s update where 21,833 positive tests for coronavirus had been confirmed by the state.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 258 people, with two more positive cases since last night. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 344 in nearby Sumter County, 118 in Troup County, and now 55 in Harris County.

Local nursing home Muscogee Manor’s coronavirus outbreak continues, with five additional infections including four staff and one resident.

Last night, Archbishop Gregory John Hartmayer confirmed that Columbus Catholic priest Father Dan O’Connell of Holy Family Church was hospitalized for COVID-19.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton246890
Dekalb170935
Dougherty1487108
Gwinnett136646
Cobb134369
Hall9849
Clayton62321
Henry41810
Cherokee36510
Richmond34414
Sumter34421
Carroll31711
Lee29819
Mitchell29024
Douglas2748
Bartow26528
Muscogee2584
Forsyth2408
Bibb2365
Houston20313
Chatham2006
Upson19314
Early18415
Coweta1824
Terrell16517
Baldwin1644
Colquitt1636
Rockdale1586
Thomas15816
Fayette1568
Habersham1563
Newton1556
Paulding1537
Randolph15118
Crisp1442
Spalding1418
Worth1419
Columbia1332
Floyd12910
Clarke12713
Lowndes1274
Butts1252
Troup1184
Barrow1073
Ware1038
Tift973
Coffee954
Dooly887
Walton833
Calhoun823
Gordon7310
Jackson731
Macon662
Burke643
Wilcox646
Decatur621
Turner606
Whitfield604
Walker590
Harris552
Oconee540
Glynn521
Pierce522
Appling514
Dawson511
Greene501
Stephens501
Laurens491
Grady483
Meriwether480
Catoosa460
Bryan452
Oglethorpe413
Brooks396
Mcduffie394
Pike372
Johnson361
Peach362
Polk360
White360
Liberty350
Bulloch342
Marion341
Effingham331
Lamar310
Washington301
Gilmer290
Lumpkin290
Putnam293
Camden281
Seminole272
Wilkinson272
Haralson261
Miller260
Toombs263
Morgan250
Union251
Jones240
Dodge220
Wilkes220
Ben Hill210
Talbot211
Bacon201
Brantley202
Clay202
Fannin200
Madison201
Pickens202
Pulaski201
Baker192
Jasper190
Murray190
Towns190
Emanuel180
Monroe181
Stewart170
Banks160
Dade161
Schley161
Telfair160
Cook151
Elbert150
Franklin150
Irwin151
Jenkins151
Crawford140
Hancock140
Screven141
Taylor142
Jefferson131
Berrien120
Warren120
Chattooga111
Wayne110
Jeff Davis101
Lincoln100
Heard91
Rabun90
Chattahoochee80
Atkinson70
Bleckley70
Candler70
Charlton70
Clinch70
Lanier71
Webster70
Hart60
Tattnall60
Twiggs60
Echols50
Evans40
Mcintosh40
Long30
Quitman31
Wheeler30
Montgomery20
Treutlen20
Unknown4120
Non-Georgia Resident92710

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories