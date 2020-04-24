NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus case numbers continue higher, now with 22,147 and 258 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s number of coronavirus continues to increase day by day, as the country fights against the spread of the virus and works to reopen the economy in each state.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 22,147 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 4,221 hospitalized for treatment and 892 who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since last night’s update where 21,833 positive tests for coronavirus had been confirmed by the state.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 258 people, with two more positive cases since last night. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 344 in nearby Sumter County, 118 in Troup County, and now 55 in Harris County.

Local nursing home Muscogee Manor’s coronavirus outbreak continues, with five additional infections including four staff and one resident.

Last night, Archbishop Gregory John Hartmayer confirmed that Columbus Catholic priest Father Dan O’Connell of Holy Family Church was hospitalized for COVID-19.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state: