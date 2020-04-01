NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases above 4,500 now, 139 dead, nearly 1,000 hospitalized

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of coronavirus patients in Georgia continues to rise, now with more than 4,500 positive cases and almost 1,000 hospitalized.

Across the state, there are now 4,638 positive cases of coronavirus, with 952 hospitalized, and 139 dead from the disease. Those numbers are up from March 31, where 4,117 patients had been confirmed to have COVID-19.

Locally, Columbus has 21 cases now. From county to county, the numbers are still increasing. In neighboring counties, the growth trend continues, with deaths reported in multiple communities nearby, such as Sumter County and Troup County.

Statewide, medical support teams from the Georgia National Guard have been deployed by the governor to fight the coronavirus in hard-hit areas and nursing homes.

The Declaration of Local Emergency was extended by Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson yesterday, to continue through April 30 as the city fights to keep the virus from spreading.

As shortages of personal protective equipment take their toll on communities across the United States, a Harris County man is working to provide more PPE with a reusable fabric he’s producing locally.