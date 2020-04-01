NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases above 4,500 now, 139 dead, nearly 1,000 hospitalized

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of coronavirus patients in Georgia continues to rise, now with more than 4,500 positive cases and almost 1,000 hospitalized.

Across the state, there are now 4,638 positive cases of coronavirus, with 952 hospitalized, and 139 dead from the disease. Those numbers are up from March 31, where 4,117 patients had been confirmed to have COVID-19.

Locally, Columbus has 21 cases now. From county to county, the numbers are still increasing. In neighboring counties, the growth trend continues, with deaths reported in multiple communities nearby, such as Sumter County and Troup County.

Statewide, medical support teams from the Georgia National Guard have been deployed by the governor to fight the coronavirus in hard-hit areas and nursing homes.

The Declaration of Local Emergency was extended by Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson yesterday, to continue through April 30 as the city fights to keep the virus from spreading.

As shortages of personal protective equipment take their toll on communities across the United States, a Harris County man is working to provide more PPE with a reusable fabric he’s producing locally.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton62419
Dougherty48027
Dekalb3654
Cobb29315
Gwinnett2504
Bartow1444
Carroll1311
Clayton1223
Lee947
Henry902
Cherokee834
Hall690
Floyd602
Douglas552
Clarke515
Fayette484
Forsyth481
Terrell462
Rockdale452
Coweta422
Richmond410
Mitchell381
Sumter372
Chatham362
Houston354
Early341
Newton320
Paulding320
Worth281
Columbia240
Lowndes241
Tift240
Bibb220
Muscogee210
Barrow202
Colquitt201
Troup191
Glynn180
Gordon181
Crisp170
Oconee170
Polk160
Spalding160
Laurens140
Walton120
Dawson110
Thomas110
Calhoun101
Dooly100
Ware101
Whitfield101
Coffee90
Jackson90
Bryan81
Burke80
Butts80
Decatur80
Greene80
Lumpkin70
Meriwether70
Peach71
Pickens71
Bacon60
Baldwin61
Monroe60
Seminole60
Clay50
Effingham50
Fannin50
Franklin50
Haralson50
Liberty50
Murray50
Pierce50
Randolph50
Stephens50
Upson50
Baker41
Camden40
Catoosa40
Hart40
Jones40
Lamar40
Lincoln40
Miller40
Pulaski40
Schley40
Turner40
Warren40
Washington40
Banks30
Ben Hill30
Chattooga30
Dodge30
Harris30
Heard31
Irwin30
Madison31
Mcduffie30
White30
Berrien20
Brooks20
Bulloch20
Chattahoochee20
Habersham20
Jasper20
Jefferson20
Macon20
Morgan20
Pike20
Rabun20
Screven20
Tattnall20
Taylor20
Toombs20
Twiggs20
Walker20
Wilkes20
Wilkinson20
Appling10
Bleckley10
Candler10
Charlton10
Clinch10
Cook10
Dade10
Emanuel10
Gilmer10
Grady10
Jenkins10
Johnson10
Long10
Mcintosh10
Oglethorpe10
Stewart10
Talbot10
Webster10
Wheeler10
Wilcox10
Unknown5162

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

