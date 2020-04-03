NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases apporaching 6,000 with 1,158 hospitalized, 30 Columbus cases

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of patients with coronavirus in Georgia is at 5,831, with 1,158 hospitalized and 158 dead from COVID-19. 30 patients in Columbus have contracted the disease.

As of this morning, the Muscogee County Coroner confirmed a second death in the county due to coronavirus. Still, the Georgia Department of Public Health site does not show any deaths to COVID-19 in the county.

In neighboring communities, Sumter County reports 59 confirmed cases, with Harris County now showing seven, and Troup County coming in at 26 residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

The importance the reported numbers play cannot be understated, as local statistics play a key role in decisions made by local leadership and on the state level.

Troup County has created a coronavirus hotline to provide answers to community questions as the virus outbreak continues.

In response to an urgent need for blood donors, the FDA is changing donation guidelines effective immediately.

Starting today and going through Monday, local non-profit Mercy Med is holding a drive-through testing event at Cascade Hills Church for residents of the Chattahoochee Valley.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is continuing to provide updates to state coronavirus numbers, county by county:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton88223
Dougherty56030
Dekalb4488
Cobb38118
Gwinnett3298
Clayton1956
Bartow1543
Carroll1432
Henry1253
Lee1158
Cherokee1045
Hall790
Floyd772
Douglas714
Rockdale632
Forsyth601
Sumter593
Chatham583
Fayette584
Clarke578
Coweta532
Houston535
Richmond501
Terrell502
Early481
Mitchell431
Paulding420
Newton401
Colquitt342
Bibb321
Columbia320
Muscogee300
Tift300
Worth301
Lowndes281
Troup261
Crisp230
Glynn230
Spalding231
Barrow212
Gordon212
Oconee190
Thomas170
Polk160
Walton160
Ware162
Coffee150
Laurens150
Whitfield151
Pierce140
Dawson130
Bryan121
Decatur120
Dooly120
Jackson120
Turner120
Baldwin101
Calhoun101
Meriwether100
Butts90
Greene90
Peach91
Pickens91
Burke80
Fannin80
Randolph80
Clay70
Haralson70
Harris70
Liberty70
Lumpkin70
Murray70
Bacon60
Camden60
Catoosa60
Effingham60
Irwin60
Jones60
Lamar60
Monroe60
Pulaski60
Seminole60
Upson60
Washington60
Brooks50
Bulloch50
Dodge50
Franklin50
Lincoln50
Madison51
Mcduffie51
Miller50
Stephens50
Toombs51
Baker41
Schley40
Warren40
Appling30
Banks30
Ben Hill30
Berrien30
Chattooga30
Grady30
Hart30
Pike30
Tattnall30
Walker30
White30
Wilkes30
Chattahoochee20
Clinch20
Habersham20
Heard21
Jasper20
Jefferson20
Jenkins20
Macon20
Mcintosh20
Morgan20
Putnam20
Rabun20
Screven20
Talbot20
Taylor20
Telfair20
Twiggs20
Wilcox20
Bleckley10
Candler10
Charlton10
Cook10
Dade11
Elbert10
Emanuel10
Gilmer10
Johnson10
Lanier10
Long10
Marion10
Oglethorpe11
Quitman10
Stewart10
Towns10
Union10
Webster10
Wheeler10
Wilkinson10
Unknown5074

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

