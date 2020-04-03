NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases apporaching 6,000 with 1,158 hospitalized, 30 Columbus cases

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of patients with coronavirus in Georgia is at 5,831, with 1,158 hospitalized and 158 dead from COVID-19. 30 patients in Columbus have contracted the disease.

As of this morning, the Muscogee County Coroner confirmed a second death in the county due to coronavirus. Still, the Georgia Department of Public Health site does not show any deaths to COVID-19 in the county.

In neighboring communities, Sumter County reports 59 confirmed cases, with Harris County now showing seven, and Troup County coming in at 26 residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

The importance the reported numbers play cannot be understated, as local statistics play a key role in decisions made by local leadership and on the state level.

Troup County has created a coronavirus hotline to provide answers to community questions as the virus outbreak continues.

In response to an urgent need for blood donors, the FDA is changing donation guidelines effective immediately.

Starting today and going through Monday, local non-profit Mercy Med is holding a drive-through testing event at Cascade Hills Church for residents of the Chattahoochee Valley.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is continuing to provide updates to state coronavirus numbers, county by county: