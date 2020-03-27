NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases at 2,001, 8 in Columbus, 566 hospitalized

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of cases of coronavirus in Georgia continues to rise, climbing to 2,001 confirmed and 64 dead from the disease. Eight of the positive cases identified are in Columbus.

As the death toll rises and the number of infected expands across the state, 566 Georgians are hospitalized while being treated for COVID-19.

Locally, the number of cases confirmed is growing, but more slowly than other increases across Georgia. While the patients locally are being treated by hospitals in the area, the city’s two largest hospitals are not releasing new data about the patients in their care for coronavirus.

While the Georgia Department of Public Health continues to provide twice-daily updates to numbers across the state, it’s difficult to get a handle on the number of cases in Muscogee County.

West Central Georgia Health District spokesperson Pam Kirkland told News 3 the issue is partly because of how the numbers are organized.

“Public Health reports cases based on the individual’s county of residence,” Kirkland said in an email. “Therefore, hospital numbers and county numbers will likely be different as patients from many counties use Piedmont and St. Francis hospitals. We do not have a total number of each facility’s cases.”

If you believe you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, you can call 1-844-442-2681 to be screened by phone. If you meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19, DPH staff will have you come to a testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health officials ask that anyone experience symptoms of coronavirus such as shortness of breath, fever, or a cough call ahead instead of arriving with no warning and seeking testing.

COVID-19 Cases confirmed by County:

 County  Cases
Fulton307 
Dougherty193 
Dekalb181 
Cobb144 
Gwinnett102 
Bartow98 
Carroll55 
Cherokee46 
Clayton46 
Henry40 
Lee35 
Clarke32 
Douglas27 
Hall24 
Floyd20 
Coweta19 
Fayette19 
Forsyth19 
Lowndes16 
Rockdale16 
Newton15 
Mitchell14 
Gordon12 
Paulding12 
Richmond11 
Spalding11 
Tift11 
Troup11 
Bibb10 
Chatham10 
Columbia10 
Early10 
Oconee10 
Polk10 
Sumter10 
Houston
Muscogee
Laurens
Worth
Barrow
Glynn
Peach
Terrell
Whitfield
Bryan
Colquitt
Crisp
Effingham
Lumpkin
Pickens
Burke
Butts
Coffee
Irwin
Lamar
Lincoln
Madison
Meriwether
Monroe
Randolph
Thomas
Baldwin
Ben Hill
Calhoun
Camden
Dawson
Decatur
Fannin
Jackson
Jasper
Jones
Miller
Seminole
Tattnall
Turner
Twiggs
Upson
Ware
Washington
Baker
Catoosa
Charlton
Chattooga
Clinch
Dodge
Franklin
Greene
Habersham
Haralson
Harris
Heard
Liberty
Long
Macon
Mcduffie
Morgan
Pierce
Pulaski
Stephens
Taylor
Toombs
White
Wilkes
Unknown217 

