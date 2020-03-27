NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases at 2,001, 8 in Columbus, 566 hospitalized

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of cases of coronavirus in Georgia continues to rise, climbing to 2,001 confirmed and 64 dead from the disease. Eight of the positive cases identified are in Columbus.

As the death toll rises and the number of infected expands across the state, 566 Georgians are hospitalized while being treated for COVID-19.

Locally, the number of cases confirmed is growing, but more slowly than other increases across Georgia. While the patients locally are being treated by hospitals in the area, the city’s two largest hospitals are not releasing new data about the patients in their care for coronavirus.

While the Georgia Department of Public Health continues to provide twice-daily updates to numbers across the state, it’s difficult to get a handle on the number of cases in Muscogee County.

West Central Georgia Health District spokesperson Pam Kirkland told News 3 the issue is partly because of how the numbers are organized.

“Public Health reports cases based on the individual’s county of residence,” Kirkland said in an email. “Therefore, hospital numbers and county numbers will likely be different as patients from many counties use Piedmont and St. Francis hospitals. We do not have a total number of each facility’s cases.”

If you believe you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, you can call 1-844-442-2681 to be screened by phone. If you meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19, DPH staff will have you come to a testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health officials ask that anyone experience symptoms of coronavirus such as shortness of breath, fever, or a cough call ahead instead of arriving with no warning and seeking testing.

COVID-19 Cases confirmed by County: