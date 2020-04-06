NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases reach 7,314, with 1,332 hospitalized, 40 patients in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to fight against the spread of coronavirus, now showing more than 7,000 cases across the state. Currently, 1,332 patients have been hospitalized for treatment of the virus and 229 Georgians have died during the outbreak.

Statewide totals show 7,314 patients currently infected with coronavirus. Locally, Columbus had 40 patients with positive COVID-19 test results as of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update. Chief of Police Ricky Boren confirmed this morning that a Columbus Police Department Officer had tested positive for the virus.

Those numbers are up from the most recent weekend update on WRBL, where the state showed 6,160 across Georgia and 1,239 hospitalized.

Sumter County’s positive numbers continue to rise, now reporting 87 cases in the county. Other neighboring communities around Muscogee County are also showing increases in cases to varying degrees.

Harris County is reporting 10 cases, with Troup County at 37, and more in the counties across the News 3 viewing area.

On April 3, a statewide shelter in place order took effect at the order of Governor Brian Kemp. Testing in Georgia continues to expand, with local organizations and the GaDPH working through drive-through testing sites.

Mercy Med is holding their last day of community-wide testing in the area, with more than 800 residents tested through the weekend event so far.

The Georgia Department of Public Health continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton102728
Dougherty71631
Dekalb57910
Cobb51525
Gwinnett44310
Clayton2449
Bartow1797
Henry1783
Carroll1632
Lee1479
Cherokee1335
Hall1310
Chatham1043
Douglas1025
Sumter874
Floyd843
Forsyth801
Rockdale802
Coweta762
Early761
Fayette744
Clarke698
Terrell653
Houston646
Newton622
Mitchell561
Richmond561
Paulding540
Colquitt533
Crisp430
Tift420
Spalding412
Bibb401
Columbia400
Lowndes401
Muscogee400
Worth392
Troup371
Glynn290
Thomas280
Barrow272
Gordon242
Oconee240
Randolph240
Walton232
Upson220
Ware223
Bryan212
Pierce210
Decatur200
Polk200
Calhoun191
Dawson190
Dooly191
Butts170
Jackson170
Whitfield171
Laurens160
Baldwin151
Coffee150
Greene150
Peach152
Lamar140
Miller140
Turner140
Effingham131
Liberty130
Meriwether130
Burke100
Haralson100
Harris100
Monroe101
Murray100
Camden90
Fannin90
Lumpkin90
Pickens92
Pike90
Seminole90
Bulloch80
Dodge80
Mcduffie81
Stephens80
Bacon70
Clay70
Jones70
Madison71
Pulaski70
Toombs71
Appling60
Brooks60
Catoosa60
Irwin60
Schley60
Washington60
Baker51
Ben Hill50
Franklin50
Lincoln50
Morgan50
Talbot50
Warren50
Grady40
Jenkins40
Lanier40
Macon40
Telfair40
Webster40
White40
Wilkes40
Banks30
Berrien30
Chattooga30
Hart30
Jasper30
Jefferson30
Johnson30
Putnam30
Rabun30
Stewart30
Tattnall30
Taylor31
Walker30
Wilkinson30
Brantley20
Candler20
Charlton20
Chattahoochee20
Clinch20
Elbert20
Habersham20
Heard21
Marion20
Mcintosh20
Screven20
Twiggs20
Wayne20
Wilcox20
Bleckley10
Cook10
Crawford10
Dade11
Emanuel10
Gilmer10
Jeff Davis10
Long10
Oglethorpe11
Quitman10
Towns10
Treutlen10
Union10
Wheeler10
Unknown3205

