NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases reach 7,314, with 1,332 hospitalized, 40 patients in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to fight against the spread of coronavirus, now showing more than 7,000 cases across the state. Currently, 1,332 patients have been hospitalized for treatment of the virus and 229 Georgians have died during the outbreak.

Statewide totals show 7,314 patients currently infected with coronavirus. Locally, Columbus had 40 patients with positive COVID-19 test results as of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update. Chief of Police Ricky Boren confirmed this morning that a Columbus Police Department Officer had tested positive for the virus.

Those numbers are up from the most recent weekend update on WRBL, where the state showed 6,160 across Georgia and 1,239 hospitalized.

Sumter County’s positive numbers continue to rise, now reporting 87 cases in the county. Other neighboring communities around Muscogee County are also showing increases in cases to varying degrees.

Harris County is reporting 10 cases, with Troup County at 37, and more in the counties across the News 3 viewing area.

On April 3, a statewide shelter in place order took effect at the order of Governor Brian Kemp. Testing in Georgia continues to expand, with local organizations and the GaDPH working through drive-through testing sites.

Mercy Med is holding their last day of community-wide testing in the area, with more than 800 residents tested through the weekend event so far.

The Georgia Department of Public Health continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state: