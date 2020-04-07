NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus numbers almost at 9,000 cases, close to 2,000 hospitalized, 53 cases in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The ongoing fight to slow the spread of coronavirus continues. Georgia is now reporting almost 9,000 positive cases, with 329 dead to COVID-19 so far.

Across the state, 8,818 Georgians have been infected with coronavirus and 1,774 hospitalized for treatment. Those case numbers are up from the last evening update, where Georgia reported 7,558 and 1,393 hospitalized.

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

In Columbus, 53 patients have contracted the coronavirus. In neighboring counties, the numbers are also rising. Harris County is now reporting 12 cases, while nearby Sumter County has 147 so far. Troup County is reporting 46 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

During this time of crisis, state and federal agencies are working to fight against scammers taking advantage of the situation. The Governor’s Office and the state’s Attorney General and U.S. Attorneys have formed a state coronavirus fraud task force to protect Georgians from scams and schemes.

The Georgia Department of Public Health continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton112436
Dougherty93952
Dekalb64511
Cobb55029
Gwinnett52510
Clayton26610
Hall1960
Lee19515
Henry1943
Bartow18711
Carroll1774
Sumter1476
Cherokee1445
Chatham1174
Douglas1115
Forsyth941
Early925
Mitchell9010
Floyd893
Terrell879
Rockdale852
Randolph814
Coweta792
Fayette794
Houston796
Clarke779
Richmond743
Colquitt695
Newton652
Paulding601
Worth553
Muscogee531
Spalding504
Columbia460
Crisp460
Troup463
Lowndes441
Tift431
Bibb421
Barrow403
Coffee382
Thomas370
Ware373
Oconee320
Glynn290
Calhoun281
Dooly281
Pierce281
Upson280
Baldwin261
Bryan262
Gordon253
Walton242
Laurens220
Greene211
Jackson210
Whitfield211
Dawson201
Polk200
Butts170
Decatur170
Effingham171
Meriwether170
Camden160
Peach162
Turner160
Haralson150
Lamar150
Burke140
Mcduffie132
Monroe131
Harris120
Liberty120
Seminole120
Miller110
Murray110
Stephens110
Washington110
Bacon100
Bulloch100
Clay101
Fannin100
Pickens102
Pike100
Schley101
Baker91
Irwin90
Lumpkin90
Madison91
White90
Dodge80
Macon80
Morgan80
Pulaski80
Toombs81
Catoosa70
Jenkins70
Jones70
Appling60
Ben Hill60
Brooks60
Habersham60
Jasper60
Johnson60
Talbot60
Warren60
Grady50
Lanier50
Lincoln50
Putnam50
Rabun50
Taylor51
Wilkes50
Atkinson40
Berrien40
Candler40
Chattooga41
Jefferson40
Telfair40
Walker40
Webster40
Banks30
Brantley31
Charlton30
Clinch30
Cook30
Emanuel30
Franklin30
Gilmer30
Hart30
Heard31
Marion30
Mcintosh30
Quitman30
Screven30
Stewart30
Tattnall30
Union30
Wayne30
Wilkinson30
Chattahoochee20
Crawford20
Elbert20
Oglethorpe21
Towns20
Twiggs20
Wilcox20
Bleckley10
Dade11
Echols10
Hancock10
Jeff Davis10
Long10
Treutlen10
Wheeler10
Unknown4897

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories