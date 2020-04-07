NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus numbers almost at 9,000 cases, close to 2,000 hospitalized, 53 cases in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The ongoing fight to slow the spread of coronavirus continues. Georgia is now reporting almost 9,000 positive cases, with 329 dead to COVID-19 so far.

Across the state, 8,818 Georgians have been infected with coronavirus and 1,774 hospitalized for treatment. Those case numbers are up from the last evening update, where Georgia reported 7,558 and 1,393 hospitalized.

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

In Columbus, 53 patients have contracted the coronavirus. In neighboring counties, the numbers are also rising. Harris County is now reporting 12 cases, while nearby Sumter County has 147 so far. Troup County is reporting 46 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

During this time of crisis, state and federal agencies are working to fight against scammers taking advantage of the situation. The Governor’s Office and the state’s Attorney General and U.S. Attorneys have formed a state coronavirus fraud task force to protect Georgians from scams and schemes.

The Georgia Department of Public Health continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state: