NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus numbers approach 10K positive cases

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of positive cases for coronavirus in Georgia is close to 10,000. Governor Brian Kemp announced the Public Health State of Emergency in the state will be extended an additional month until May 13 as the spread of the virus continues unabated.

In Georgia, 9,879 patients have tested positive for COVID-19, with 1,980 hospitalized for treatment and 361 dead as a result of the virus. Those numbers are still climbing since the last update, where the statewide total had risen to 9,156.

Locally, the numbers are still rising. Columbus is now reporting 56 cases, while nearby Sumter County shows 168, Harris County shows 15, and Troup County reports 47 residents have the coronavirus.

Across the state and county by county, more cases of coronavirus are being reported. In Cuthbert, Ga., more than 40 residents of a nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Kemp will hold a press conference later today to address the state’s continuing efforts to fight the coronavirus in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Public Health continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.