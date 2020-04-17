NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus numbers now over 17,000, with 207 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to fight against the spread of coronavirus as the statewide case numbers continue to climb.

As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest noon update, there are 17,194 total cases of COVID-19 in Georgia. From those numbers, 3,324 Georgians have been hospitalized, and 650 have died to the virus.

Those number are up from last night’s newest total, where Georgia had 16,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,260 who had been hospitalized for treatment.

In Columbus, 207 have tested positive for the disease. Nearby, 35 cases have been reported in Harris County to the north and two have died, while in in Sumter County 302 have tested positive.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton202573
Dougherty138191
Dekalb134923
Cobb107251
Gwinnett101736
Hall5636
Clayton49114
Henry3445
Sumter30214
Lee26915
Cherokee2668
Carroll2607
Bartow24222
Richmond23810
Douglas2206
Muscogee2074
Mitchell20322
Bibb1881
Forsyth1846
Chatham1735
Houston16410
Early1638
Upson1628
Coweta1493
Randolph13912
Terrell13913
Fayette1335
Paulding1325
Floyd1216
Newton1213
Spalding1195
Rockdale1166
Worth1164
Colquitt1155
Thomas11214
Crisp1101
Baldwin1092
Clarke10612
Columbia901
Barrow843
Tift814
Lowndes803
Troup784
Ware775
Coffee733
Dooly664
Habersham642
Calhoun602
Walton593
Decatur550
Gordon535
Turner501
Pierce492
Oconee480
Glynn460
Jackson461
Macon440
Dawson422
Butts400
Greene401
Whitfield403
Laurens391
Meriwether390
Burke372
Wilcox360
Harris352
Mcduffie352
Johnson321
Oglethorpe321
Bryan312
Liberty310
Peach312
Pike291
Polk290
Stephens281
Camden270
Grady271
Bulloch261
Effingham251
Marion241
Brooks233
Washington230
Lamar210
Lumpkin200
Miller200
White200
Baker192
Clay192
Dodge190
Haralson191
Morgan190
Seminole192
Wilkinson191
Appling180
Catoosa180
Murray180
Toombs182
Bacon171
Brantley161
Jones160
Pulaski161
Talbot161
Monroe151
Pickens152
Schley151
Fannin140
Jasper140
Madison141
Putnam140
Banks130
Ben Hill130
Crawford130
Irwin130
Stewart130
Telfair130
Walker130
Emanuel120
Jenkins121
Cook111
Jefferson111
Screven111
Wilkes110
Berrien100
Franklin100
Gilmer100
Taylor102
Towns100
Union101
Warren100
Chattooga91
Lincoln90
Clinch70
Dade71
Elbert70
Rabun70
Wayne70
Chattahoochee60
Hancock60
Lanier61
Atkinson50
Charlton50
Hart50
Heard51
Jeff Davis50
Tattnall50
Bleckley40
Candler40
Echols40
Mcintosh40
Twiggs40
Webster40
Quitman31
Wheeler30
Evans20
Long20
Montgomery20
Treutlen10
Unknown2550
Non-Georgia Resident7807

