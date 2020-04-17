NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus numbers now over 17,000, with 207 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to fight against the spread of coronavirus as the statewide case numbers continue to climb.

As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest noon update, there are 17,194 total cases of COVID-19 in Georgia. From those numbers, 3,324 Georgians have been hospitalized, and 650 have died to the virus.

Those number are up from last night’s newest total, where Georgia had 16,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,260 who had been hospitalized for treatment.

In Columbus, 207 have tested positive for the disease. Nearby, 35 cases have been reported in Harris County to the north and two have died, while in in Sumter County 302 have tested positive.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state: