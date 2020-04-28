NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus numbers still rising, 24,551 statewide, 288 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of cases of coronavirus cases continues to increase across Georgia. The number of infected patients is still rising, now inching closer to 300 in Columbus.
As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 24,551 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 4,778 hospitalized for treatment and 1,020 Georgians have died to the virus.
Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when 24,225 had been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 288 people, an additional four cases since noon. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 369 in nearby Sumter County, and 140 in Troup County. There are 57 confirmed cases in Harris County.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|2707
|106
|DeKalb
|1883
|44
|Gwinnett
|1573
|54
|Cobb
|1507
|80
|Dougherty
|1491
|114
|Hall
|1124
|15
|Clayton
|661
|24
|Unknown
|600
|2
|Henry
|478
|11
|Cherokee
|416
|10
|Richmond
|381
|15
|Sumter
|369
|26
|Carroll
|329
|13
|Lee
|310
|19
|Bartow
|294
|30
|Mitchell
|291
|28
|Douglas
|289
|11
|Muscogee
|288
|6
|Forsyth
|282
|8
|Bibb
|264
|8
|Houston
|217
|13
|Chatham
|208
|7
|Upson
|206
|17
|Early
|202
|15
|Baldwin
|199
|6
|Spalding
|198
|7
|Habersham
|197
|6
|Coweta
|190
|4
|Colquitt
|179
|6
|Newton
|177
|7
|Fayette
|170
|9
|Rockdale
|170
|6
|Terrell
|169
|18
|Paulding
|168
|7
|Thomas
|164
|16
|Crisp
|159
|3
|Randolph
|156
|19
|Columbia
|146
|3
|Clarke
|144
|13
|Worth
|143
|9
|Lowndes
|141
|4
|Troup
|140
|4
|Floyd
|134
|11
|Butts
|129
|3
|Dooly
|120
|8
|Barrow
|114
|4
|Ware
|113
|9
|Coffee
|112
|4
|Walton
|104
|3
|Tift
|98
|5
|Calhoun
|87
|3
|Gordon
|81
|12
|Jackson
|77
|1
|Burke
|74
|3
|Stephens
|74
|1
|Macon
|73
|3
|Whitfield
|73
|4
|Wilcox
|72
|7
|Decatur
|65
|1
|Turner
|65
|8
|Appling
|64
|5
|Oconee
|58
|0
|Walker
|58
|0
|Harris
|57
|2
|Dawson
|54
|1
|Gilmer
|54
|0
|Grady
|54
|3
|Laurens
|54
|1
|Pierce
|54
|3
|Glynn
|53
|1
|Brooks
|52
|6
|Greene
|52
|2
|Meriwether
|52
|0
|White
|50
|0
|Bryan
|49
|2
|Polk
|49
|0
|Oglethorpe
|48
|3
|Catoosa
|46
|0
|McDuffie
|44
|4
|Peach
|42
|2
|Marion
|40
|1
|Johnson
|39
|2
|Pike
|39
|2
|Liberty
|37
|0
|Putnam
|37
|5
|Washington
|37
|1
|Lamar
|35
|1
|Bulloch
|34
|2
|Effingham
|34
|1
|Union
|34
|2
|Lumpkin
|33
|1
|Wilkinson
|32
|2
|Camden
|30
|1
|Hancock
|30
|0
|Miller
|29
|0
|Seminole
|29
|2
|Jones
|28
|0
|Toombs
|28
|3
|Haralson
|27
|1
|Ben Hill
|26
|0
|Murray
|26
|0
|Morgan
|25
|0
|Telfair
|25
|0
|Dodge
|24
|1
|Fannin
|24
|0
|Pickens
|24
|2
|Pulaski
|24
|1
|Monroe
|23
|1
|Wilkes
|23
|0
|Bacon
|22
|1
|Madison
|22
|1
|Talbot
|22
|1
|Baker
|21
|2
|Brantley
|21
|2
|Stewart
|21
|0
|Clay
|20
|2
|Emanuel
|20
|0
|Jasper
|20
|0
|Towns
|20
|1
|Elbert
|19
|0
|Berrien
|17
|0
|Cook
|17
|1
|Franklin
|17
|0
|Taylor
|17
|2
|Banks
|16
|0
|Jenkins
|16
|1
|Schley
|16
|1
|Dade
|15
|1
|Irwin
|15
|1
|Screven
|15
|1
|Chattooga
|14
|1
|Crawford
|14
|0
|Jeff Davis
|14
|1
|Jefferson
|14
|1
|Warren
|12
|0
|Wayne
|12
|0
|Lincoln
|11
|0
|Rabun
|11
|1
|Heard
|10
|1
|Webster
|10
|2
|Bleckley
|9
|0
|Chattahoochee
|9
|0
|Hart
|9
|0
|Candler
|8
|0
|Charlton
|8
|0
|Clinch
|8
|0
|Lanier
|8
|1
|Atkinson
|7
|0
|Tattnall
|7
|0
|Twiggs
|7
|0
|Echols
|5
|0
|Quitman
|5
|1
|Evans
|4
|0
|Long
|4
|0
|McIntosh
|4
|0
|Wheeler
|4
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|2
|0
|Glascock
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|0
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.