NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus numbers still rising, 24,551 statewide, 288 in Columbus

Georgia

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of cases of coronavirus cases continues to increase across Georgia. The number of infected patients is still rising, now inching closer to 300 in Columbus.

As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 24,551 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 4,778 hospitalized for treatment and 1,020 Georgians have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when 24,225 had been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 288 people, an additional four cases since noon. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 369 in nearby Sumter County, and 140 in Troup County. There are 57 confirmed cases in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton2707106
DeKalb188344
Gwinnett157354
Cobb150780
Dougherty1491114
Hall112415
Clayton66124
Unknown6002
Henry47811
Cherokee41610
Richmond38115
Sumter36926
Carroll32913
Lee31019
Bartow29430
Mitchell29128
Douglas28911
Muscogee2886
Forsyth2828
Bibb2648
Houston21713
Chatham2087
Upson20617
Early20215
Baldwin1996
Spalding1987
Habersham1976
Coweta1904
Colquitt1796
Newton1777
Fayette1709
Rockdale1706
Terrell16918
Paulding1687
Thomas16416
Crisp1593
Randolph15619
Columbia1463
Clarke14413
Worth1439
Lowndes1414
Troup1404
Floyd13411
Butts1293
Dooly1208
Barrow1144
Ware1139
Coffee1124
Walton1043
Tift985
Calhoun873
Gordon8112
Jackson771
Burke743
Stephens741
Macon733
Whitfield734
Wilcox727
Decatur651
Turner658
Appling645
Oconee580
Walker580
Harris572
Dawson541
Gilmer540
Grady543
Laurens541
Pierce543
Glynn531
Brooks526
Greene522
Meriwether520
White500
Bryan492
Polk490
Oglethorpe483
Catoosa460
McDuffie444
Peach422
Marion401
Johnson392
Pike392
Liberty370
Putnam375
Washington371
Lamar351
Bulloch342
Effingham341
Union342
Lumpkin331
Wilkinson322
Camden301
Hancock300
Miller290
Seminole292
Jones280
Toombs283
Haralson271
Ben Hill260
Murray260
Morgan250
Telfair250
Dodge241
Fannin240
Pickens242
Pulaski241
Monroe231
Wilkes230
Bacon221
Madison221
Talbot221
Baker212
Brantley212
Stewart210
Clay202
Emanuel200
Jasper200
Towns201
Elbert190
Berrien170
Cook171
Franklin170
Taylor172
Banks160
Jenkins161
Schley161
Dade151
Irwin151
Screven151
Chattooga141
Crawford140
Jeff Davis141
Jefferson141
Warren120
Wayne120
Lincoln110
Rabun111
Heard101
Webster102
Bleckley90
Chattahoochee90
Hart90
Candler80
Charlton80
Clinch80
Lanier81
Atkinson70
Tattnall70
Twiggs70
Echols50
Quitman51
Evans40
Long40
McIntosh40
Wheeler40
Montgomery20
Treutlen20
Glascock00
Taliaferro00

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

