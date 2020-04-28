NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus numbers still rising, 24,551 statewide, 288 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of cases of coronavirus cases continues to increase across Georgia. The number of infected patients is still rising, now inching closer to 300 in Columbus.

As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 24,551 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 4,778 hospitalized for treatment and 1,020 Georgians have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when 24,225 had been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 288 people, an additional four cases since noon. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 369 in nearby Sumter County, and 140 in Troup County. There are 57 confirmed cases in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 2707 106 DeKalb 1883 44 Gwinnett 1573 54 Cobb 1507 80 Dougherty 1491 114 Hall 1124 15 Clayton 661 24 Unknown 600 2 Henry 478 11 Cherokee 416 10 Richmond 381 15 Sumter 369 26 Carroll 329 13 Lee 310 19 Bartow 294 30 Mitchell 291 28 Douglas 289 11 Muscogee 288 6 Forsyth 282 8 Bibb 264 8 Houston 217 13 Chatham 208 7 Upson 206 17 Early 202 15 Baldwin 199 6 Spalding 198 7 Habersham 197 6 Coweta 190 4 Colquitt 179 6 Newton 177 7 Fayette 170 9 Rockdale 170 6 Terrell 169 18 Paulding 168 7 Thomas 164 16 Crisp 159 3 Randolph 156 19 Columbia 146 3 Clarke 144 13 Worth 143 9 Lowndes 141 4 Troup 140 4 Floyd 134 11 Butts 129 3 Dooly 120 8 Barrow 114 4 Ware 113 9 Coffee 112 4 Walton 104 3 Tift 98 5 Calhoun 87 3 Gordon 81 12 Jackson 77 1 Burke 74 3 Stephens 74 1 Macon 73 3 Whitfield 73 4 Wilcox 72 7 Decatur 65 1 Turner 65 8 Appling 64 5 Oconee 58 0 Walker 58 0 Harris 57 2 Dawson 54 1 Gilmer 54 0 Grady 54 3 Laurens 54 1 Pierce 54 3 Glynn 53 1 Brooks 52 6 Greene 52 2 Meriwether 52 0 White 50 0 Bryan 49 2 Polk 49 0 Oglethorpe 48 3 Catoosa 46 0 McDuffie 44 4 Peach 42 2 Marion 40 1 Johnson 39 2 Pike 39 2 Liberty 37 0 Putnam 37 5 Washington 37 1 Lamar 35 1 Bulloch 34 2 Effingham 34 1 Union 34 2 Lumpkin 33 1 Wilkinson 32 2 Camden 30 1 Hancock 30 0 Miller 29 0 Seminole 29 2 Jones 28 0 Toombs 28 3 Haralson 27 1 Ben Hill 26 0 Murray 26 0 Morgan 25 0 Telfair 25 0 Dodge 24 1 Fannin 24 0 Pickens 24 2 Pulaski 24 1 Monroe 23 1 Wilkes 23 0 Bacon 22 1 Madison 22 1 Talbot 22 1 Baker 21 2 Brantley 21 2 Stewart 21 0 Clay 20 2 Emanuel 20 0 Jasper 20 0 Towns 20 1 Elbert 19 0 Berrien 17 0 Cook 17 1 Franklin 17 0 Taylor 17 2 Banks 16 0 Jenkins 16 1 Schley 16 1 Dade 15 1 Irwin 15 1 Screven 15 1 Chattooga 14 1 Crawford 14 0 Jeff Davis 14 1 Jefferson 14 1 Warren 12 0 Wayne 12 0 Lincoln 11 0 Rabun 11 1 Heard 10 1 Webster 10 2 Bleckley 9 0 Chattahoochee 9 0 Hart 9 0 Candler 8 0 Charlton 8 0 Clinch 8 0 Lanier 8 1 Atkinson 7 0 Tattnall 7 0 Twiggs 7 0 Echols 5 0 Quitman 5 1 Evans 4 0 Long 4 0 McIntosh 4 0 Wheeler 4 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 2 0 Glascock 0 0 Taliaferro 0 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.