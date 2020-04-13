NOON UPDATE: Georgia COVID-19 cases now over 13,000, with 161 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to battle against the continuing spread of coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.

As of noon’s update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia has 13,305 patients confirmed to have the coronavirus statewide. 2,586 Georgians have been hospitalized and 462 have died to COVID-19.

Those numbers are up from last night’s most recent update, where 12,547 cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide.

In Columbus, 161 have tested positive for the virus. The number of cases in Muscogee County continue to creep upward as more people in the Chattahoochee Valley face the pandemic.

In the communities near Muscogee County, the coronavirus continues to spread.

Neighboring Harris County reports 22 positive cases, while Troup County has 61. Nearby Sumter County’s numbers continue to rise, with 245 positive cases reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

Meanwhile, the State of Georgia has entered a contract with Pacific Architects and Engineers to build a 200-hospital bed alternate care facility at the Georgia World Congress Center to treat COVID-19 patients.

Governor Brian Kemp will address the state at 4 p.m. with an update on the coronavirus, alongside representatives of the DPH, GEMA, and Georgia National Guard.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton159752
Dougherty121777
Dekalb97614
Cobb78235
Gwinnett73922
Clayton39112
Hall2920
Henry2804
Lee25215
Sumter2459
Bartow21516
Carroll2145
Cherokee1977
Douglas1665
Muscogee1614
Chatham1525
Mitchell14715
Richmond1474
Forsyth1385
Houston1298
Early1256
Coweta1192
Randolph1176
Terrell11410
Floyd1116
Fayette1055
Rockdale1002
Paulding912
Newton903
Worth904
Colquitt885
Clarke8411
Thomas783
Spalding754
Bibb721
Crisp711
Columbia700
Lowndes652
Tift621
Troup613
Upson612
Coffee603
Ware564
Barrow553
Baldwin532
Dooly502
Calhoun482
Pierce452
Walton452
Gordon393
Oconee390
Glynn370
Turner370
Decatur360
Laurens351
Bryan312
Butts300
Dawson292
Greene291
Burke282
Jackson271
Whitfield263
Macon250
Mcduffie252
Peach242
Polk240
Wilcox240
Meriwether230
Washington230
Camden220
Effingham221
Harris221
Brooks191
Bulloch191
Johnson191
Stephens190
Lamar180
Liberty180
Pike180
Baker162
Clay161
Haralson160
Grady150
Habersham151
Murray150
Seminole151
Bacon140
Dodge140
Morgan140
Catoosa130
Oglethorpe131
Irwin120
Jones120
Monroe121
Schley121
Toombs121
Appling110
Brantley111
Miller110
Pickens112
White110
Wilkinson111
Jenkins101
Madison101
Marion100
Pulaski101
Emanuel90
Fannin90
Lincoln90
Lumpkin90
Talbot91
Telfair90
Ben Hill80
Jasper80
Stewart80
Taylor82
Banks70
Chattooga71
Cook70
Gilmer70
Jefferson71
Putnam70
Screven70
Union71
Warren70
Berrien60
Clinch60
Rabun60
Walker60
Wilkes60
Lanier50
Tattnall50
Candler40
Franklin40
Hart40
Heard41
Wayne40
Bleckley30
Charlton30
Chattahoochee30
Crawford30
Elbert30
Hancock30
Mcintosh30
Quitman30
Towns30
Webster30
Atkinson20
Dade21
Echols20
Montgomery20
Twiggs20
Wheeler20
Evans10
Jeff Davis10
Long10
Treutlen10
Unknown6650
Non-Georgia Resident5581

