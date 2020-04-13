NOON UPDATE: Georgia COVID-19 cases now over 13,000, with 161 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to battle against the continuing spread of coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.

As of noon’s update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia has 13,305 patients confirmed to have the coronavirus statewide. 2,586 Georgians have been hospitalized and 462 have died to COVID-19.

Those numbers are up from last night’s most recent update, where 12,547 cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide.

In Columbus, 161 have tested positive for the virus. The number of cases in Muscogee County continue to creep upward as more people in the Chattahoochee Valley face the pandemic.

In the communities near Muscogee County, the coronavirus continues to spread.

Neighboring Harris County reports 22 positive cases, while Troup County has 61. Nearby Sumter County’s numbers continue to rise, with 245 positive cases reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

Meanwhile, the State of Georgia has entered a contract with Pacific Architects and Engineers to build a 200-hospital bed alternate care facility at the Georgia World Congress Center to treat COVID-19 patients.

Governor Brian Kemp will address the state at 4 p.m. with an update on the coronavirus, alongside representatives of the DPH, GEMA, and Georgia National Guard.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state: