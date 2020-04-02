NOON UPDATE: Georgia COVID-19 cases rise past 5,000, with 25 patients in Columbus and more than 1,000 hospitalized

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia is now more than 5,000, with 163 Georgians dead from the virus and 1,056 hospitalized for treatment.

Those numbers are up from last night, where the state total was at 4,748 with 139 dead.

In Columbus, 25 residents have tested positive for the virus. Including neighboring counties, the local total is over 100. In Harris County, just north of Columbus, five patients have tested positive. 20 cases have been confirmed in Troup County.

Last night, Governor Brian Kemp signed an Executive Order closing schools statewide for the rest of the academic year.

Today, the governor is expected to sign another Executive Order implementing shelter-in-place or stay-at-home restrictions across the state, as more Georgians contract COVID-19.

To provide more opportunities for coronavirus testing in the community, Mercy Med will hold a community-wide testing event this weekend at Cascade Hills Church for residents of the Chattahoochee Valley.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is continuing to provide updates to state coronavirus numbers, county by county:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton71222
Dougherty50729
Dekalb3966
Cobb32917
Gwinnett2826
Clayton1485
Bartow1474
Carroll1332
Henry1082
Lee1007
Cherokee924
Hall720
Floyd712
Douglas603
Clarke547
Rockdale542
Fayette524
Forsyth511
Houston475
Terrell462
Sumter453
Chatham442
Coweta442
Early411
Richmond411
Mitchell391
Newton360
Paulding330
Tift280
Worth281
Columbia270
Lowndes251
Muscogee250
Bibb241
Colquitt231
Crisp210
Barrow202
Glynn200
Gordon201
Troup201
Oconee180
Spalding181
Polk160
Thomas150
Whitfield151
Laurens140
Walton140
Ware142
Dawson110
Dooly110
Jackson110
Bryan101
Calhoun101
Pierce100
Butts90
Coffee90
Decatur90
Meriwether90
Burke80
Greene80
Pickens81
Baldwin71
Lamar70
Liberty70
Lumpkin70
Peach71
Bacon60
Camden60
Effingham60
Fannin60
Haralson60
Monroe60
Murray60
Seminole60
Upson60
Clay50
Franklin50
Harris50
Irwin50
Jones50
Lincoln50
Stephens50
Turner50
Baker41
Catoosa40
Madison41
Mcduffie41
Miller40
Pulaski40
Randolph40
Toombs40
Warren40
Washington40
Appling30
Banks30
Ben Hill30
Berrien30
Brooks30
Bulloch30
Chattooga30
Dodge30
Hart30
Schley30
White30
Chattahoochee20
Clinch20
Grady20
Habersham20
Heard21
Jasper20
Jefferson20
Macon20
Morgan20
Pike20
Putnam20
Rabun20
Screven20
Tattnall20
Taylor20
Twiggs20
Walker20
Wilkes20
Bleckley10
Candler10
Charlton10
Cook10
Dade10
Emanuel10
Gilmer10
Jenkins10
Johnson10
Lanier10
Long10
Mcintosh10
Oglethorpe11
Stewart10
Talbot10
Union10
Webster10
Wheeler10
Wilcox10
Wilkinson10
Unknown7781

