NOON UPDATE: Georgia COVID-19 cases rise past 5,000, with 25 patients in Columbus and more than 1,000 hospitalized

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia is now more than 5,000, with 163 Georgians dead from the virus and 1,056 hospitalized for treatment.

Those numbers are up from last night, where the state total was at 4,748 with 139 dead.

In Columbus, 25 residents have tested positive for the virus. Including neighboring counties, the local total is over 100. In Harris County, just north of Columbus, five patients have tested positive. 20 cases have been confirmed in Troup County.

Last night, Governor Brian Kemp signed an Executive Order closing schools statewide for the rest of the academic year.

Today, the governor is expected to sign another Executive Order implementing shelter-in-place or stay-at-home restrictions across the state, as more Georgians contract COVID-19.

To provide more opportunities for coronavirus testing in the community, Mercy Med will hold a community-wide testing event this weekend at Cascade Hills Church for residents of the Chattahoochee Valley.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is continuing to provide updates to state coronavirus numbers, county by county: