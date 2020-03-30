NOON UPDATE: Georgia COVID-19 infections rise above 2,800, more than 700 hospitalized, 12 cases confirmed in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As the number of patients confirmed to have coronavirus continues to climb in Georgia, 2,809 Georgians tested positive for the virus. 12 of those patients are in Columbus, and the first death from the disease locally was reported by the county coroner on March 29.

So far, 707 patients are being treated for coronavirus in the state of Georgia.

COVID-19 continues to sweep across Georgia, and Governor Brian Kemp has mobilized the Georgia National Guard into medical support teams to assist hospitals in treating the infected patients. In Albany, Ga., where the number of infections has steadily increased, some patients are being transferred to Columbus for treatment and to reduce overflow at Phoebe System hospitals.

The transfer of two medical teams to Albany came as the number of reported cases in Albany reached over 350 this weekend.

Locally, Aflac Chairman Dan Amos and his wife, Kathelen provided a $1 million gift to Piedmont Columbus Regional, which will allow them to put 36 new beds in the old Doctors Hospital building, according to a news release Monday morning.

Global Payments/TSYS has also instituted a 10 percent paycut for salaried employees and the executives and board members will reduce their salaries and forgo bonuses. CEO Jeff Sloan will also forgo his entire salary along with bonuses.

The number of cases by county shows COVID-19 continues to creep across the map in Muscogee County and the surrounding areas: