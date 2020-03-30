NOON UPDATE: Georgia COVID-19 infections rise above 2,800, more than 700 hospitalized, 12 cases confirmed in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As the number of patients confirmed to have coronavirus continues to climb in Georgia, 2,809 Georgians tested positive for the virus. 12 of those patients are in Columbus, and the first death from the disease locally was reported by the county coroner on March 29.

So far, 707 patients are being treated for coronavirus in the state of Georgia.

COVID-19 continues to sweep across Georgia, and Governor Brian Kemp has mobilized the Georgia National Guard into medical support teams to assist hospitals in treating the infected patients. In Albany, Ga., where the number of infections has steadily increased, some patients are being transferred to Columbus for treatment and to reduce overflow at Phoebe System hospitals.

The transfer of two medical teams to Albany came as the number of reported cases in Albany reached over 350 this weekend.

Locally, Aflac Chairman Dan Amos and his wife, Kathelen provided a $1 million gift to Piedmont Columbus Regional, which will allow them to put 36 new beds in the old Doctors Hospital building, according to a news release Monday morning.

Global Payments/TSYS has also instituted a 10 percent paycut for salaried employees and the executives and board members will reduce their salaries and forgo bonuses. CEO Jeff Sloan will also forgo his entire salary along with bonuses.

The number of cases by county shows COVID-19 continues to creep across the map in Muscogee County and the surrounding areas:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton46314
Dekalb2813
Dougherty26717
Cobb2459
Gwinnett1581
Bartow1211
Carroll810
Cherokee611
Clayton611
Henry582
Lee446
Clarke415
Douglas391
Hall340
Forsyth331
Fayette323
Coweta282
Floyd282
Paulding240
Lowndes201
Tift190
Newton180
Rockdale181
Chatham160
Early161
Houston161
Sumter161
Bibb150
Gordon151
Mitchell150
Richmond130
Columbia120
Laurens120
Muscogee120
Polk120
Spalding120
Terrell122
Oconee110
Troup111
Worth111
Coffee100
Glynn100
Barrow72
Bryan70
Peach71
Thomas70
Whitfield71
Colquitt60
Crisp60
Meriwether60
Pickens61
Butts50
Calhoun50
Dawson50
Decatur50
Seminole50
Upson50
Ware50
Burke40
Effingham40
Harris40
Lamar40
Liberty40
Lumpkin40
Miller40
Walton40
Baldwin31
Camden30
Catoosa30
Fannin30
Franklin30
Greene30
Haralson30
Irwin30
Lincoln30
Madison30
Monroe30
Murray30
Pulaski30
Randolph30
Stephens30
Turner30
Ben Hill20
Hart20
Jackson20
Jasper20
Jones20
Pierce20
Pike20
Tattnall20
Toombs20
Twiggs20
Washington20
Bacon10
Baker11
Banks10
Berrien10
Brooks10
Bulloch10
Candler10
Charlton10
Chattahoochee10
Chattooga10
Clinch10
Cook10
Dodge10
Dooly10
Gilmer10
Heard11
Jenkins10
Long10
Macon10
Mcduffie10
Mcintosh10
Morgan10
Schley10
Taylor10
Warren10
Wheeler10
White10
Wilkes10
Unknown1640

