NOON UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 23,773 cases of coronavirus statewide, 280 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases continues to increase, now above 23,000 as restaurants and other businesses begin the reopening process and state restrictions begin relaxing.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 23,773 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 4,433 hospitalized for treatment and 942 who have died to the virus.

Those numbers are up from over the weekend. The last evening update on Friday showed 22,491 cases of coronavirus across the state of Georgia.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 280 people. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 361 in nearby Sumter County, and 132 in Troup County. There are 56 confirmed cases in Harris County.

On Sunday, the Muscogee County Coroner confirmed a fifth death to COVID-19 in Columbus.

House of Heroes spent Sunday delivering care packages to veterans in the Chattahoochee Valley who may be at higher risk for infection of severe illness due to the coronavirus.

Governor Brian Kemp announced a new mobile testing initiative for COVID-19 cases as the state loosens its restrictions on businesses. The testing comes as part of a partnership with Walmart, eTrueNorth, and local organizations.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton259395
Dekalb182136
Gwinnett152050
Dougherty1474108
Cobb145275
Hall103911
Clayton64321
Henry45510
Cherokee37610
Richmond36914
Sumter36123
Carroll32912
Lee30218
Mitchell29326
Bartow28828
Douglas28110
Muscogee2804
Forsyth2608
Bibb2527
Houston21113
Chatham2067
Upson20015
Early19915
Spalding1928
Coweta1884
Baldwin1816
Habersham1753
Colquitt1696
Newton1676
Fayette1658
Terrell16517
Rockdale1636
Paulding1617
Thomas15916
Randolph15619
Crisp1552
Columbia1452
Worth1429
Lowndes1364
Floyd13311
Troup1324
Clarke12713
Butts1263
Dooly1137
Ware1108
Barrow1094
Coffee1094
Tift1004
Walton973
Calhoun853
Gordon8112
Burke773
Jackson751
Stephens711
Macon703
Wilcox697
Whitfield674
Turner648
Decatur621
Walker590
Appling565
Harris562
Oconee560
Pierce542
Greene531
Laurens521
Dawson511
Glynn511
Grady513
Brooks496
Meriwether490
Bryan482
Oglethorpe483
Gilmer470
Catoosa460
Polk460
Mcduffie434
White410
Marion391
Pike392
Peach382
Johnson362
Liberty350
Bulloch342
Effingham341
Washington341
Lamar330
Union322
Putnam315
Wilkinson312
Lumpkin301
Miller290
Camden281
Seminole282
Toombs283
Haralson271
Jones260
Ben Hill240
Morgan240
Murray240
Telfair240
Dodge230
Fannin230
Wilkes230
Madison221
Monroe221
Bacon211
Brantley212
Pickens212
Talbot211
Baker202
Clay202
Jasper200
Pulaski201
Towns200
Elbert190
Emanuel190
Hancock180
Banks170
Cook171
Dade171
Franklin170
Stewart170
Jenkins161
Schley161
Taylor162
Berrien150
Irwin151
Crawford140
Jefferson141
Screven141
Chattooga131
Jeff Davis131
Warren120
Wayne110
Heard101
Lincoln100
Bleckley90
Chattahoochee90
Hart90
Rabun90
Webster92
Candler80
Lanier81
Atkinson70
Charlton70
Clinch70
Tattnall70
Twiggs70
Echols50
Evans40
Mcintosh40
Long30
Quitman31
Wheeler30
Montgomery20
Treutlen20
Unknown6331
Non-Georgia Resident102710

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

