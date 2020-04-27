NOON UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 23,773 cases of coronavirus statewide, 280 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases continues to increase, now above 23,000 as restaurants and other businesses begin the reopening process and state restrictions begin relaxing.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 23,773 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 4,433 hospitalized for treatment and 942 who have died to the virus.
Those numbers are up from over the weekend. The last evening update on Friday showed 22,491 cases of coronavirus across the state of Georgia.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 280 people. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 361 in nearby Sumter County, and 132 in Troup County. There are 56 confirmed cases in Harris County.
On Sunday, the Muscogee County Coroner confirmed a fifth death to COVID-19 in Columbus.
House of Heroes spent Sunday delivering care packages to veterans in the Chattahoochee Valley who may be at higher risk for infection of severe illness due to the coronavirus.
Governor Brian Kemp announced a new mobile testing initiative for COVID-19 cases as the state loosens its restrictions on businesses. The testing comes as part of a partnership with Walmart, eTrueNorth, and local organizations.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|2593
|95
|Dekalb
|1821
|36
|Gwinnett
|1520
|50
|Dougherty
|1474
|108
|Cobb
|1452
|75
|Hall
|1039
|11
|Clayton
|643
|21
|Henry
|455
|10
|Cherokee
|376
|10
|Richmond
|369
|14
|Sumter
|361
|23
|Carroll
|329
|12
|Lee
|302
|18
|Mitchell
|293
|26
|Bartow
|288
|28
|Douglas
|281
|10
|Muscogee
|280
|4
|Forsyth
|260
|8
|Bibb
|252
|7
|Houston
|211
|13
|Chatham
|206
|7
|Upson
|200
|15
|Early
|199
|15
|Spalding
|192
|8
|Coweta
|188
|4
|Baldwin
|181
|6
|Habersham
|175
|3
|Colquitt
|169
|6
|Newton
|167
|6
|Fayette
|165
|8
|Terrell
|165
|17
|Rockdale
|163
|6
|Paulding
|161
|7
|Thomas
|159
|16
|Randolph
|156
|19
|Crisp
|155
|2
|Columbia
|145
|2
|Worth
|142
|9
|Lowndes
|136
|4
|Floyd
|133
|11
|Troup
|132
|4
|Clarke
|127
|13
|Butts
|126
|3
|Dooly
|113
|7
|Ware
|110
|8
|Barrow
|109
|4
|Coffee
|109
|4
|Tift
|100
|4
|Walton
|97
|3
|Calhoun
|85
|3
|Gordon
|81
|12
|Burke
|77
|3
|Jackson
|75
|1
|Stephens
|71
|1
|Macon
|70
|3
|Wilcox
|69
|7
|Whitfield
|67
|4
|Turner
|64
|8
|Decatur
|62
|1
|Walker
|59
|0
|Appling
|56
|5
|Harris
|56
|2
|Oconee
|56
|0
|Pierce
|54
|2
|Greene
|53
|1
|Laurens
|52
|1
|Dawson
|51
|1
|Glynn
|51
|1
|Grady
|51
|3
|Brooks
|49
|6
|Meriwether
|49
|0
|Bryan
|48
|2
|Oglethorpe
|48
|3
|Gilmer
|47
|0
|Catoosa
|46
|0
|Polk
|46
|0
|Mcduffie
|43
|4
|White
|41
|0
|Marion
|39
|1
|Pike
|39
|2
|Peach
|38
|2
|Johnson
|36
|2
|Liberty
|35
|0
|Bulloch
|34
|2
|Effingham
|34
|1
|Washington
|34
|1
|Lamar
|33
|0
|Union
|32
|2
|Putnam
|31
|5
|Wilkinson
|31
|2
|Lumpkin
|30
|1
|Miller
|29
|0
|Camden
|28
|1
|Seminole
|28
|2
|Toombs
|28
|3
|Haralson
|27
|1
|Jones
|26
|0
|Ben Hill
|24
|0
|Morgan
|24
|0
|Murray
|24
|0
|Telfair
|24
|0
|Dodge
|23
|0
|Fannin
|23
|0
|Wilkes
|23
|0
|Madison
|22
|1
|Monroe
|22
|1
|Bacon
|21
|1
|Brantley
|21
|2
|Pickens
|21
|2
|Talbot
|21
|1
|Baker
|20
|2
|Clay
|20
|2
|Jasper
|20
|0
|Pulaski
|20
|1
|Towns
|20
|0
|Elbert
|19
|0
|Emanuel
|19
|0
|Hancock
|18
|0
|Banks
|17
|0
|Cook
|17
|1
|Dade
|17
|1
|Franklin
|17
|0
|Stewart
|17
|0
|Jenkins
|16
|1
|Schley
|16
|1
|Taylor
|16
|2
|Berrien
|15
|0
|Irwin
|15
|1
|Crawford
|14
|0
|Jefferson
|14
|1
|Screven
|14
|1
|Chattooga
|13
|1
|Jeff Davis
|13
|1
|Warren
|12
|0
|Wayne
|11
|0
|Heard
|10
|1
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Bleckley
|9
|0
|Chattahoochee
|9
|0
|Hart
|9
|0
|Rabun
|9
|0
|Webster
|9
|2
|Candler
|8
|0
|Lanier
|8
|1
|Atkinson
|7
|0
|Charlton
|7
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Tattnall
|7
|0
|Twiggs
|7
|0
|Echols
|5
|0
|Evans
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Long
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|2
|0
|Unknown
|633
|1
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1027
|10
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.