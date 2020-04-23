NOON UPDATE: Georgia now has 21,512 cases of coronavirus, with 252 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, after hitting more than 21,000 cases statewide last night.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports more than 4,000 Georgians have been hospitalized for treatment of the virus, as of their noon update.

Those numbers have gone up since last night’s update where 21,102 positive tests for COVID-19 had been confirmed by the state.

Across Georgia, 21,512 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 4,069 hospitalized for treatment and 872 who have died to the virus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has grown to 252 people , with eight new cases added since last night. Neighboring counties continue to see numbers grow as well, with 341 in nearby Sumter County, 107 in Troup County, and 48 in Harris County.

Governor Brian Kemp also clarified his Executive Action to reopen Georgia following backlash from residents in the state as well as President Donald Trump.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state: