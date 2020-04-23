NOON UPDATE: Georgia now has 21,512 cases of coronavirus, with 252 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, after hitting more than 21,000 cases statewide last night.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports more than 4,000 Georgians have been hospitalized for treatment of the virus, as of their noon update.

Those numbers have gone up since last night’s update where 21,102 positive tests for COVID-19 had been confirmed by the state.

Across Georgia, 21,512 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 4,069 hospitalized for treatment and 872 who have died to the virus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has grown to 252 people , with eight new cases added since last night. Neighboring counties continue to see numbers grow as well, with 341 in nearby Sumter County, 107 in Troup County, and 48 in Harris County.

Governor Brian Kemp also clarified his Executive Action to reopen Georgia following backlash from residents in the state as well as President Donald Trump.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton230886
Dekalb163933
Dougherty1479110
Gwinnett130446
Cobb128465
Hall9329
Clayton60021
Henry40210
Cherokee34810
Sumter34421
Richmond33114
Carroll30511
Lee29518
Mitchell28423
Douglas2628
Bartow25927
Muscogee2524
Forsyth2318
Bibb2275
Chatham1996
Houston19113
Upson18814
Early18615
Coweta1734
Colquitt1646
Terrell16018
Baldwin1584
Thomas15816
Fayette1528
Newton1495
Randolph14918
Rockdale1486
Paulding1477
Worth1429
Spalding1378
Crisp1332
Habersham1303
Floyd1288
Columbia1272
Butts1261
Lowndes1234
Clarke11913
Troup1154
Barrow1043
Tift973
Ware977
Coffee864
Calhoun823
Walton783
Dooly756
Gordon709
Jackson661
Macon662
Wilcox647
Decatur611
Turner595
Walker590
Whitfield594
Burke563
Harris532
Oconee530
Glynn511
Pierce512
Dawson491
Greene481
Meriwether480
Appling472
Catoosa450
Grady443
Laurens441
Stephens441
Johnson381
Mcduffie384
Bryan372
Pike372
Brooks366
Oglethorpe363
Polk360
Liberty350
Peach352
Marion341
Bulloch332
White330
Effingham311
Lamar290
Putnam292
Camden281
Washington281
Lumpkin270
Seminole272
Miller260
Gilmer250
Haralson251
Morgan250
Wilkinson252
Toombs233
Dodge220
Jones220
Wilkes220
Ben Hill210
Talbot211
Bacon201
Brantley202
Fannin200
Pulaski201
Baker192
Clay192
Jasper190
Madison191
Murray190
Pickens192
Towns190
Union181
Emanuel170
Stewart170
Banks160
Monroe161
Schley161
Telfair160
Cook151
Dade151
Irwin151
Crawford140
Franklin140
Jenkins141
Screven141
Elbert130
Hancock130
Taylor132
Jefferson121
Chattooga111
Warren110
Berrien100
Lincoln100
Wayne100
Heard91
Rabun90
Chattahoochee80
Jeff Davis81
Atkinson70
Bleckley70
Candler70
Charlton70
Clinch70
Lanier71
Webster70
Hart60
Tattnall60
Twiggs60
Echols50
Evans40
Mcintosh40
Quitman31
Wheeler30
Long20
Montgomery20
Treutlen20
Unknown5360
Non-Georgia Resident98910

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories