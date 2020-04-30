NOON UPDATE: Georgia now has 26,033 cases of coronavirus, with 302 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see increasing numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases across the state.
As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 26,033 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,110 hospitalized for treatment and 1,107 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when 25,634 had been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 302 people. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 377 in nearby Sumter County, and 148 in Troup County. There are 59 confirmed cases in Harris County.
The Columbus Health Department is adding a mobile testing location for COVID-19 at Dorothy Height Elementary on May 2 and May 3. Testing will be free of charge.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|2799
|118
|DeKalb
|1994
|46
|Gwinnett
|1766
|55
|Cobb
|1585
|89
|Dougherty
|1499
|119
|Hall
|1289
|20
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1052
|14
|Clayton
|697
|27
|Henry
|501
|12
|Unknown
|464
|0
|Cherokee
|457
|11
|Richmond
|398
|14
|Sumter
|377
|28
|Carroll
|350
|14
|Lee
|315
|20
|Douglas
|311
|11
|Bartow
|310
|30
|Mitchell
|305
|30
|Bibb
|303
|10
|Muscogee
|302
|7
|Forsyth
|292
|9
|Habersham
|252
|7
|Chatham
|223
|9
|Houston
|220
|13
|Upson
|215
|17
|Early
|214
|21
|Baldwin
|211
|8
|Spalding
|208
|9
|Coweta
|195
|4
|Newton
|193
|7
|Rockdale
|184
|6
|Colquitt
|181
|6
|Fayette
|180
|10
|Thomas
|180
|19
|Terrell
|178
|19
|Paulding
|176
|8
|Crisp
|163
|3
|Randolph
|159
|19
|Columbia
|157
|4
|Lowndes
|153
|4
|Worth
|150
|10
|Troup
|148
|4
|Clarke
|147
|13
|Floyd
|139
|11
|Butts
|138
|5
|Barrow
|131
|4
|Coffee
|129
|7
|Dooly
|124
|9
|Walton
|123
|3
|Ware
|118
|10
|Tift
|114
|5
|Whitfield
|96
|4
|Calhoun
|95
|4
|Gordon
|92
|12
|Jackson
|89
|1
|Wilcox
|88
|9
|Burke
|84
|3
|Decatur
|82
|1
|Macon
|74
|3
|Stephens
|73
|1
|Appling
|67
|6
|Gilmer
|67
|0
|Turner
|67
|8
|Grady
|63
|3
|Walker
|61
|0
|Dawson
|60
|1
|Oconee
|60
|0
|Harris
|59
|2
|White
|59
|0
|Polk
|57
|0
|Brooks
|56
|6
|Laurens
|56
|1
|Glynn
|55
|1
|Pierce
|55
|3
|Greene
|54
|2
|Meriwether
|54
|1
|Bryan
|51
|2
|Oglethorpe
|49
|3
|Catoosa
|46
|0
|McDuffie
|45
|4
|Peach
|45
|2
|Johnson
|43
|2
|Marion
|42
|1
|Hancock
|41
|1
|Lumpkin
|40
|2
|Pike
|40
|2
|Putnam
|38
|5
|Washington
|38
|1
|Bulloch
|37
|2
|Lamar
|37
|2
|Liberty
|36
|0
|Wilkinson
|35
|2
|Effingham
|34
|1
|Union
|33
|1
|Camden
|32
|1
|Miller
|31
|0
|Murray
|31
|0
|Toombs
|31
|3
|Seminole
|30
|2
|Fannin
|28
|1
|Haralson
|28
|1
|Jones
|28
|0
|Morgan
|28
|0
|Pulaski
|27
|1
|Pickens
|26
|2
|Ben Hill
|25
|0
|Dodge
|25
|1
|Talbot
|25
|1
|Telfair
|25
|0
|Madison
|24
|1
|Stewart
|24
|0
|Wilkes
|24
|0
|Baker
|23
|2
|Banks
|23
|0
|Elbert
|23
|0
|Monroe
|23
|3
|Bacon
|22
|1
|Brantley
|22
|2
|Cook
|22
|1
|Jasper
|22
|0
|Clay
|21
|2
|Emanuel
|21
|0
|Towns
|21
|1
|Berrien
|18
|0
|Franklin
|17
|1
|Taylor
|17
|2
|Chattooga
|16
|2
|Jenkins
|16
|1
|Schley
|16
|1
|Crawford
|15
|0
|Irwin
|15
|1
|Jeff Davis
|15
|1
|Screven
|15
|1
|Dade
|14
|1
|Jefferson
|14
|1
|Bleckley
|13
|0
|Chattahoochee
|12
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|0
|Rabun
|12
|0
|Warren
|12
|0
|Wayne
|12
|0
|Hart
|10
|0
|Tattnall
|10
|0
|Webster
|10
|2
|Heard
|9
|1
|Charlton
|8
|0
|Clinch
|8
|0
|Lanier
|8
|1
|Twiggs
|8
|0
|Atkinson
|7
|1
|Candler
|7
|0
|Echols
|5
|0
|Evans
|4
|0
|Long
|4
|0
|McIntosh
|4
|0
|Quitman
|4
|1
|Wheeler
|4
|0
|Treutlen
|3
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Taliaferro
|0
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.