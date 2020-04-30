NOON UPDATE: Georgia now has 26,033 cases of coronavirus, with 302 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see increasing numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases across the state.

As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 26,033 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,110 hospitalized for treatment and 1,107 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when 25,634 had been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 302 people. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 377 in nearby Sumter County, and 148 in Troup County. There are 59 confirmed cases in Harris County.

The Columbus Health Department is adding a mobile testing location for COVID-19 at Dorothy Height Elementary on May 2 and May 3. Testing will be free of charge.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 2799 118 DeKalb 1994 46 Gwinnett 1766 55 Cobb 1585 89 Dougherty 1499 119 Hall 1289 20 Non-Georgia Resident 1052 14 Clayton 697 27 Henry 501 12 Unknown 464 0 Cherokee 457 11 Richmond 398 14 Sumter 377 28 Carroll 350 14 Lee 315 20 Douglas 311 11 Bartow 310 30 Mitchell 305 30 Bibb 303 10 Muscogee 302 7 Forsyth 292 9 Habersham 252 7 Chatham 223 9 Houston 220 13 Upson 215 17 Early 214 21 Baldwin 211 8 Spalding 208 9 Coweta 195 4 Newton 193 7 Rockdale 184 6 Colquitt 181 6 Fayette 180 10 Thomas 180 19 Terrell 178 19 Paulding 176 8 Crisp 163 3 Randolph 159 19 Columbia 157 4 Lowndes 153 4 Worth 150 10 Troup 148 4 Clarke 147 13 Floyd 139 11 Butts 138 5 Barrow 131 4 Coffee 129 7 Dooly 124 9 Walton 123 3 Ware 118 10 Tift 114 5 Whitfield 96 4 Calhoun 95 4 Gordon 92 12 Jackson 89 1 Wilcox 88 9 Burke 84 3 Decatur 82 1 Macon 74 3 Stephens 73 1 Appling 67 6 Gilmer 67 0 Turner 67 8 Grady 63 3 Walker 61 0 Dawson 60 1 Oconee 60 0 Harris 59 2 White 59 0 Polk 57 0 Brooks 56 6 Laurens 56 1 Glynn 55 1 Pierce 55 3 Greene 54 2 Meriwether 54 1 Bryan 51 2 Oglethorpe 49 3 Catoosa 46 0 McDuffie 45 4 Peach 45 2 Johnson 43 2 Marion 42 1 Hancock 41 1 Lumpkin 40 2 Pike 40 2 Putnam 38 5 Washington 38 1 Bulloch 37 2 Lamar 37 2 Liberty 36 0 Wilkinson 35 2 Effingham 34 1 Union 33 1 Camden 32 1 Miller 31 0 Murray 31 0 Toombs 31 3 Seminole 30 2 Fannin 28 1 Haralson 28 1 Jones 28 0 Morgan 28 0 Pulaski 27 1 Pickens 26 2 Ben Hill 25 0 Dodge 25 1 Talbot 25 1 Telfair 25 0 Madison 24 1 Stewart 24 0 Wilkes 24 0 Baker 23 2 Banks 23 0 Elbert 23 0 Monroe 23 3 Bacon 22 1 Brantley 22 2 Cook 22 1 Jasper 22 0 Clay 21 2 Emanuel 21 0 Towns 21 1 Berrien 18 0 Franklin 17 1 Taylor 17 2 Chattooga 16 2 Jenkins 16 1 Schley 16 1 Crawford 15 0 Irwin 15 1 Jeff Davis 15 1 Screven 15 1 Dade 14 1 Jefferson 14 1 Bleckley 13 0 Chattahoochee 12 0 Lincoln 12 0 Rabun 12 0 Warren 12 0 Wayne 12 0 Hart 10 0 Tattnall 10 0 Webster 10 2 Heard 9 1 Charlton 8 0 Clinch 8 0 Lanier 8 1 Twiggs 8 0 Atkinson 7 1 Candler 7 0 Echols 5 0 Evans 4 0 Long 4 0 McIntosh 4 0 Quitman 4 1 Wheeler 4 0 Treutlen 3 0 Montgomery 2 0 Taliaferro 0 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.