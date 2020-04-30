NOON UPDATE: Georgia now has 26,033 cases of coronavirus, with 302 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to see increasing numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases across the state.

As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 26,033 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,110 hospitalized for treatment and 1,107 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when 25,634 had been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to 302 people. Neighboring counties continue to see their positive cases increase too, with 377 in nearby Sumter County, and 148 in Troup County. There are 59 confirmed cases in Harris County.

The Columbus Health Department is adding a mobile testing location for COVID-19 at Dorothy Height Elementary on May 2 and May 3. Testing will be free of charge.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton2799118
DeKalb199446
Gwinnett176655
Cobb158589
Dougherty1499119
Hall128920
Non-Georgia Resident105214
Clayton69727
Henry50112
Unknown4640
Cherokee45711
Richmond39814
Sumter37728
Carroll35014
Lee31520
Douglas31111
Bartow31030
Mitchell30530
Bibb30310
Muscogee3027
Forsyth2929
Habersham2527
Chatham2239
Houston22013
Upson21517
Early21421
Baldwin2118
Spalding2089
Coweta1954
Newton1937
Rockdale1846
Colquitt1816
Fayette18010
Thomas18019
Terrell17819
Paulding1768
Crisp1633
Randolph15919
Columbia1574
Lowndes1534
Worth15010
Troup1484
Clarke14713
Floyd13911
Butts1385
Barrow1314
Coffee1297
Dooly1249
Walton1233
Ware11810
Tift1145
Whitfield964
Calhoun954
Gordon9212
Jackson891
Wilcox889
Burke843
Decatur821
Macon743
Stephens731
Appling676
Gilmer670
Turner678
Grady633
Walker610
Dawson601
Oconee600
Harris592
White590
Polk570
Brooks566
Laurens561
Glynn551
Pierce553
Greene542
Meriwether541
Bryan512
Oglethorpe493
Catoosa460
McDuffie454
Peach452
Johnson432
Marion421
Hancock411
Lumpkin402
Pike402
Putnam385
Washington381
Bulloch372
Lamar372
Liberty360
Wilkinson352
Effingham341
Union331
Camden321
Miller310
Murray310
Toombs313
Seminole302
Fannin281
Haralson281
Jones280
Morgan280
Pulaski271
Pickens262
Ben Hill250
Dodge251
Talbot251
Telfair250
Madison241
Stewart240
Wilkes240
Baker232
Banks230
Elbert230
Monroe233
Bacon221
Brantley222
Cook221
Jasper220
Clay212
Emanuel210
Towns211
Berrien180
Franklin171
Taylor172
Chattooga162
Jenkins161
Schley161
Crawford150
Irwin151
Jeff Davis151
Screven151
Dade141
Jefferson141
Bleckley130
Chattahoochee120
Lincoln120
Rabun120
Warren120
Wayne120
Hart100
Tattnall100
Webster102
Heard91
Charlton80
Clinch80
Lanier81
Twiggs80
Atkinson71
Candler70
Echols50
Evans40
Long40
McIntosh40
Quitman41
Wheeler40
Treutlen30
Montgomery20
Taliaferro00

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

