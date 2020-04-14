NOON UPDATE: Georgia now over 14,000 coronavirus cases, with 172 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to fight the spread of the coronavirus as statewide case numbers continue to climb.

As of noon’s update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia has 14,223 patients confirmed to have the coronavirus statewide. 2,769 Georgians have been hospitalized and 501 have died to COVID-19.

Those numbers are up from last night’s most recent update, where 13,621cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide.

In Columbus, 172 have tested positive for the virus. We now know that the Mercy Med mass testing event held last week confirmed almost 200 COVID-19 cases in the Columbus region.

Neighboring counties and communities are also showing COVID-19 numbers on the rise.

Harris County reports 23 positive cases, while Troup County has 65 positive cases of coronavirus. Nearby Sumter County’s numbers continue to rise, with 265 positive cases reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state: