NOON UPDATE: Georgia now over 14,000 coronavirus cases, with 172 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to fight the spread of the coronavirus as statewide case numbers continue to climb.

As of noon’s update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia has 14,223 patients confirmed to have the coronavirus statewide. 2,769 Georgians have been hospitalized and 501 have died to COVID-19.

Those numbers are up from last night’s most recent update, where 13,621cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide.

In Columbus, 172 have tested positive for the virus. We now know that the Mercy Med mass testing event held last week confirmed almost 200 COVID-19 cases in the Columbus region.

Neighboring counties and communities are also showing COVID-19 numbers on the rise.

Harris County reports 23 positive cases, while Troup County has 65 positive cases of coronavirus. Nearby Sumter County’s numbers continue to rise, with 265 positive cases reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton177457
Dougherty128678
Dekalb106715
Cobb87439
Gwinnett79426
Clayton42712
Hall3390
Henry3024
Sumter26511
Lee25715
Carroll2306
Bartow22417
Cherokee2117
Douglas1845
Muscogee1724
Chatham1565
Richmond1567
Mitchell15115
Forsyth1485
Houston1369
Early1326
Terrell12911
Coweta1262
Randolph1266
Upson1243
Floyd1196
Fayette1125
Paulding1084
Rockdale1044
Worth984
Clarke9512
Newton953
Colquitt885
Spalding824
Bibb811
Crisp801
Thomas794
Columbia740
Lowndes673
Tift671
Troup653
Coffee643
Ware614
Baldwin602
Barrow583
Calhoun532
Dooly512
Walton482
Macon450
Pierce452
Gordon443
Decatur420
Oconee410
Turner411
Glynn380
Laurens351
Butts340
Dawson322
Jackson321
Bryan302
Greene301
Whitfield293
Burke282
Mcduffie282
Wilcox280
Polk250
Effingham241
Meriwether240
Peach242
Harris231
Camden220
Washington220
Habersham211
Johnson201
Lamar200
Liberty200
Pike200
Stephens200
Brooks191
Bulloch191
Haralson191
Grady180
Oglethorpe181
Baker162
Clay161
Marion160
Seminole161
Dodge150
Miller150
Morgan150
Murray150
Bacon140
Catoosa140
Jones140
Appling130
Fannin130
Monroe131
Pickens132
Toombs131
White130
Irwin120
Madison121
Schley121
Wilkinson121
Brantley111
Jenkins111
Pulaski111
Telfair110
Lumpkin100
Talbot101
Ben Hill90
Emanuel90
Jasper90
Lincoln90
Putnam90
Taylor92
Banks80
Crawford80
Stewart80
Union81
Berrien70
Chattooga71
Cook70
Gilmer70
Jefferson71
Rabun70
Screven70
Walker70
Warren70
Wilkes70
Clinch60
Elbert60
Towns60
Wayne60
Hancock50
Hart50
Heard51
Lanier51
Tattnall50
Candler40
Charlton40
Chattahoochee40
Franklin40
Bleckley30
Dade31
Mcintosh30
Quitman30
Webster30
Wheeler30
Atkinson20
Echols20
Evans20
Long20
Montgomery20
Twiggs20
Jeff Davis10
Treutlen10
Unknown4420
Non-Georgia Resident5935

