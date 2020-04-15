NOON UPDATE: Georgia number of coronavirus cases nears 15,000, with 177 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues its fight to halt the spread of coronavirus as the number of positive cases in the state rises approaches 15,000.

As of noon’s update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia has 14,987 patients confirmed to have the coronavirus statewide. So far, 2,922 Georgians have been hospitalized and 552 have died to COVID-19.

Those numbers are up from last night, where 14,578 cases were reported state-wide.

In Columbus, 177 have tested positive for the virus. Neighboring counties and communities are also showing COVID-19 numbers on the rise, though some are starting to slow down.

Harris County reports 25 positive cases, while Troup County has 68 positive cases of coronavirus. Nearby Sumter County’s numbers continue to climb, with 273 positive cases reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Locally, Aflac donated $5 million to two organizations to aid in coronavirus relief as part of the company’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton184462
Dougherty130883
Dekalb119115
Cobb92443
Gwinnett85229
Clayton45613
Hall3741
Henry3215
Sumter27312
Lee26415
Carroll2376
Bartow23517
Cherokee2258
Douglas1976
Muscogee1774
Mitchell17220
Richmond1688
Chatham1605
Forsyth1535
Houston1429
Early1416
Coweta1363
Terrell13511
Upson1355
Randolph1317
Fayette1205
Floyd1206
Paulding1175
Rockdale1076
Newton1043
Worth1044
Clarke9812
Bibb951
Thomas929
Baldwin902
Spalding904
Colquitt895
Crisp881
Columbia780
Lowndes753
Tift741
Troup684
Barrow663
Ware664
Coffee653
Calhoun582
Dooly523
Walton523
Decatur470
Macon470
Pierce472
Gordon463
Oconee430
Glynn410
Turner411
Dawson372
Butts360
Laurens351
Greene341
Jackson331
Whitfield313
Bryan302
Mcduffie302
Habersham291
Wilcox290
Burke282
Polk270
Liberty260
Meriwether260
Effingham251
Harris251
Pike251
Peach242
Stephens240
Camden230
Bulloch221
Washington220
Brooks211
Grady211
Johnson211
Lamar210
Haralson191
Oglethorpe191
Catoosa170
Dodge170
Marion170
Murray170
Baker162
Clay162
Seminole161
Toombs161
Jones150
Miller150
Morgan150
Appling140
Bacon140
Fannin140
Pickens142
White140
Wilkinson141
Brantley131
Madison131
Monroe131
Schley131
Walker130
Irwin120
Jenkins121
Putnam120
Talbot121
Lumpkin110
Pulaski111
Telfair110
Ben Hill100
Crawford100
Jasper100
Emanuel90
Lincoln90
Screven91
Stewart90
Taylor92
Banks80
Berrien80
Chattooga81
Cook80
Towns80
Union81
Warren80
Wilkes80
Clinch70
Elbert70
Franklin70
Gilmer70
Jefferson71
Rabun70
Wayne60
Chattahoochee50
Hancock50
Hart50
Heard51
Lanier51
Tattnall50
Candler40
Charlton40
Bleckley30
Dade31
Echols30
Mcintosh30
Quitman31
Twiggs30
Webster30
Wheeler30
Atkinson20
Evans20
Jeff Davis20
Long20
Montgomery20
Treutlen10
Unknown2630
Non-Georgia Resident6837

