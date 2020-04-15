NOON UPDATE: Georgia number of coronavirus cases nears 15,000, with 177 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues its fight to halt the spread of coronavirus as the number of positive cases in the state rises approaches 15,000.

As of noon’s update from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia has 14,987 patients confirmed to have the coronavirus statewide. So far, 2,922 Georgians have been hospitalized and 552 have died to COVID-19.

Those numbers are up from last night, where 14,578 cases were reported state-wide.

In Columbus, 177 have tested positive for the virus. Neighboring counties and communities are also showing COVID-19 numbers on the rise, though some are starting to slow down.

Harris County reports 25 positive cases, while Troup County has 68 positive cases of coronavirus. Nearby Sumter County’s numbers continue to climb, with 273 positive cases reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Locally, Aflac donated $5 million to two organizations to aid in coronavirus relief as part of the company’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state: