NOON UPDATE: Georgia sees more than 10,500 coronavirus cases statewide, 98 now in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Coronavirus continue to climb in the state of Georgia, with 2,159 hospitalized. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 379 Georgians, to date.

Statewide, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that there are 10,566 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus, up again since a report last night where there were 10,189 total.

In Columbus, 98 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and two have died. Neighboring counties show an increase in cases too.

Harris County shows 16 cases, while Randolph County reports 91, and nearby Sumter County has 190 positive cases so far. Troup County is currently reporting 52 patients with coronavirus.

Locally, one farm in the Chattahoochee Valley is seeing a spike in business during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the early spring vegetables being sold, people are also buying plants to grow their own.

Yesterday, Governor Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until May 13 and extended the current statewide shelter in place order to continue through April 30 and added restrictions that will impact the vacation industry, to take effect April 30.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state: