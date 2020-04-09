NOON UPDATE: Georgia sees more than 10,500 coronavirus cases statewide, 98 now in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Coronavirus continue to climb in the state of Georgia, with 2,159 hospitalized. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 379 Georgians, to date.

Statewide, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that there are 10,566 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus, up again since a report last night where there were 10,189 total.

In Columbus, 98 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and two have died. Neighboring counties show an increase in cases too.

Harris County shows 16 cases, while Randolph County reports 91, and nearby Sumter County has 190 positive cases so far. Troup County is currently reporting 52 patients with coronavirus.

Locally, one farm in the Chattahoochee Valley is seeing a spike in business during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the early spring vegetables being sold, people are also buying plants to grow their own.

Yesterday, Governor Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until May 13 and extended the current statewide shelter in place order to continue through April 30 and added restrictions that will impact the vacation industry, to take effect April 30.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton127645
Dougherty102062
Dekalb74212
Cobb62929
Gwinnett60317
Clayton29711
Hall2380
Henry2253
Lee21214
Bartow19612
Sumter1905
Carroll1834
Cherokee1596
Chatham1314
Douglas1275
Mitchell11614
Early1055
Forsyth1042
Houston1037
Floyd994
Muscogee982
Terrell969
Randolph914
Fayette893
Rockdale852
Coweta842
Richmond844
Clarke819
Colquitt785
Worth683
Newton673
Paulding651
Spalding584
Thomas572
Columbia550
Bibb531
Crisp530
Tift521
Troup523
Lowndes501
Coffee482
Barrow463
Ware454
Pierce401
Upson400
Calhoun352
Oconee331
Glynn310
Baldwin301
Dooly281
Laurens270
Walton272
Gordon263
Bryan252
Dawson241
Jackson241
Butts230
Greene231
Polk220
Turner220
Decatur210
Burke200
Peach202
Whitfield203
Camden190
Effingham191
Mcduffie181
Meriwether180
Brooks161
Harris160
Washington160
Haralson150
Lamar150
Liberty150
Macon150
Stephens150
Bulloch140
Clay141
Bacon130
Johnson130
Seminole130
Monroe121
Morgan120
Murray120
Pike120
Baker112
White110
Irwin100
Madison101
Pickens102
Schley101
Catoosa90
Dodge90
Fannin90
Jones90
Lumpkin90
Miller90
Pulaski90
Grady80
Jenkins81
Toombs81
Wilkinson80
Appling70
Habersham70
Marion70
Talbot71
Telfair70
Ben Hill60
Brantley61
Emanuel60
Lincoln60
Rabun60
Warren60
Chattooga51
Cook50
Jasper50
Lanier50
Putnam50
Taylor52
Union51
Wilcox50
Wilkes50
Atkinson40
Banks40
Berrien40
Candler40
Gilmer40
Jefferson40
Quitman40
Screven40
Stewart40
Walker40
Clinch30
Crawford30
Elbert30
Franklin30
Hart30
Mcintosh30
Tattnall30
Wayne30
Webster30
Charlton20
Chattahoochee20
Dade21
Echols20
Heard20
Oglethorpe21
Towns20
Twiggs20
Wheeler20
Bleckley10
Hancock10
Jeff Davis10
Long10
Treutlen10
Unknown10208

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories