NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases above 30,000, with 344 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 30,562 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,709 hospitalized for treatment and 1,305 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when the state of Georgia had reported 29,835 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 344 people who have tested positive for the virus. Another Columbus death to coronavirus has been reported according to the state, with the total now at nine.
Columbus’s Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has created a virtual workshop for young entrepeneurs, to go online on May 29. The “Youth Minding Their Own Business: Virtual Youth Entrepeneur Workshop” will show kids how to choose a business that fits their interests, according to the organization.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase, with 385 in nearby Sumter County, down seven cases since yesterday’s most recent update. There are 165 positive cases in Troup County and 61 in Harris County.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|3239
|130
|DeKalb
|2353
|59
|Gwinnett
|2198
|79
|Cobb
|1981
|102
|Hall
|1882
|27
|Dougherty
|1554
|126
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1043
|18
|Clayton
|839
|33
|Unknown
|547
|0
|Cherokee
|546
|16
|Henry
|543
|14
|Richmond
|428
|15
|Carroll
|390
|15
|Sumter
|385
|29
|Habersham
|372
|13
|Bibb
|363
|13
|Bartow
|356
|31
|Douglas
|354
|11
|Forsyth
|354
|10
|Muscogee
|344
|9
|Lee
|333
|22
|Mitchell
|333
|33
|Chatham
|279
|12
|Houston
|271
|14
|Baldwin
|262
|10
|Coweta
|245
|4
|Upson
|244
|23
|Newton
|230
|8
|Spalding
|226
|11
|Early
|224
|27
|Rockdale
|221
|6
|Paulding
|212
|9
|Thomas
|206
|21
|Colquitt
|196
|10
|Fayette
|194
|10
|Barrow
|193
|5
|Terrell
|193
|21
|Crisp
|177
|6
|Clarke
|174
|13
|Worth
|174
|12
|Columbia
|170
|5
|Lowndes
|170
|4
|Randolph
|166
|20
|Troup
|165
|5
|Butts
|161
|17
|Coffee
|156
|8
|Floyd
|150
|11
|Ware
|144
|13
|Walton
|139
|5
|Tift
|136
|5
|Whitfield
|134
|6
|Dooly
|132
|11
|Gordon
|117
|13
|Jackson
|116
|3
|Hancock
|110
|2
|Calhoun
|109
|5
|Decatur
|103
|2
|Wilcox
|90
|10
|Burke
|88
|3
|Stephens
|88
|1
|White
|83
|1
|Macon
|81
|3
|Gilmer
|80
|0
|Appling
|77
|9
|Dawson
|71
|1
|Turner
|71
|10
|Lumpkin
|69
|1
|Laurens
|68
|1
|Oconee
|67
|0
|Glynn
|66
|1
|Grady
|65
|4
|Johnson
|64
|2
|Brooks
|63
|7
|Polk
|62
|0
|Harris
|61
|2
|Peach
|61
|2
|Walker
|61
|0
|Meriwether
|58
|1
|Pierce
|58
|3
|Bryan
|57
|4
|Greene
|55
|5
|Catoosa
|52
|0
|Oglethorpe
|51
|3
|Putnam
|51
|5
|McDuffie
|49
|4
|Washington
|45
|1
|Bulloch
|43
|2
|Wilkinson
|41
|2
|Lamar
|40
|1
|Pike
|40
|2
|Liberty
|39
|0
|Effingham
|38
|1
|Marion
|37
|1
|Toombs
|37
|3
|Ben Hill
|36
|0
|Murray
|35
|1
|Camden
|34
|1
|Elbert
|33
|0
|Pulaski
|33
|1
|Dodge
|32
|1
|Fannin
|32
|1
|Union
|32
|1
|Banks
|31
|0
|Haralson
|31
|2
|Jones
|31
|0
|Miller
|31
|0
|Monroe
|31
|4
|Seminole
|31
|2
|Morgan
|30
|0
|Bacon
|29
|1
|Cook
|29
|1
|Pickens
|29
|2
|Telfair
|28
|0
|Baker
|27
|2
|Madison
|27
|1
|Jasper
|26
|0
|Wilkes
|26
|0
|Clay
|25
|3
|Franklin
|25
|1
|Stewart
|25
|0
|Talbot
|24
|1
|Brantley
|22
|2
|Emanuel
|22
|0
|Jeff Davis
|22
|1
|Bleckley
|21
|0
|Irwin
|20
|1
|Towns
|20
|1
|Berrien
|19
|0
|Crawford
|19
|0
|Taylor
|18
|2
|Dade
|17
|1
|Jenkins
|17
|1
|Atkinson
|16
|1
|Jefferson
|16
|1
|Screven
|16
|1
|Chattooga
|15
|2
|Clinch
|15
|0
|Schley
|15
|1
|Hart
|14
|0
|Heard
|14
|1
|Charlton
|13
|0
|Rabun
|13
|1
|Warren
|13
|0
|Wayne
|13
|0
|Chattahoochee
|12
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|0
|Lanier
|10
|1
|Webster
|10
|2
|Tattnall
|9
|0
|Twiggs
|8
|0
|Candler
|7
|0
|Quitman
|6
|1
|Echols
|5
|0
|Evans
|5
|0
|Long
|5
|0
|McIntosh
|5
|0
|Wheeler
|5
|0
|Treutlen
|4
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.