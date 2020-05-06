NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases above 30,000, with 344 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 30,562 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,709 hospitalized for treatment and 1,305 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when the state of Georgia had reported 29,835 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 344 people who have tested positive for the virus. Another Columbus death to coronavirus has been reported according to the state, with the total now at nine.

Columbus’s Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has created a virtual workshop for young entrepeneurs, to go online on May 29. The “Youth Minding Their Own Business: Virtual Youth Entrepeneur Workshop” will show kids how to choose a business that fits their interests, according to the organization.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase, with 385 in nearby Sumter County, down seven cases since yesterday’s most recent update. There are 165 positive cases in Troup County and 61 in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton3239130
DeKalb235359
Gwinnett219879
Cobb1981102
Hall188227
Dougherty1554126
Non-Georgia Resident104318
Clayton83933
Unknown5470
Cherokee54616
Henry54314
Richmond42815
Carroll39015
Sumter38529
Habersham37213
Bibb36313
Bartow35631
Douglas35411
Forsyth35410
Muscogee3449
Lee33322
Mitchell33333
Chatham27912
Houston27114
Baldwin26210
Coweta2454
Upson24423
Newton2308
Spalding22611
Early22427
Rockdale2216
Paulding2129
Thomas20621
Colquitt19610
Fayette19410
Barrow1935
Terrell19321
Crisp1776
Clarke17413
Worth17412
Columbia1705
Lowndes1704
Randolph16620
Troup1655
Butts16117
Coffee1568
Floyd15011
Ware14413
Walton1395
Tift1365
Whitfield1346
Dooly13211
Gordon11713
Jackson1163
Hancock1102
Calhoun1095
Decatur1032
Wilcox9010
Burke883
Stephens881
White831
Macon813
Gilmer800
Appling779
Dawson711
Turner7110
Lumpkin691
Laurens681
Oconee670
Glynn661
Grady654
Johnson642
Brooks637
Polk620
Harris612
Peach612
Walker610
Meriwether581
Pierce583
Bryan574
Greene555
Catoosa520
Oglethorpe513
Putnam515
McDuffie494
Washington451
Bulloch432
Wilkinson412
Lamar401
Pike402
Liberty390
Effingham381
Marion371
Toombs373
Ben Hill360
Murray351
Camden341
Elbert330
Pulaski331
Dodge321
Fannin321
Union321
Banks310
Haralson312
Jones310
Miller310
Monroe314
Seminole312
Morgan300
Bacon291
Cook291
Pickens292
Telfair280
Baker272
Madison271
Jasper260
Wilkes260
Clay253
Franklin251
Stewart250
Talbot241
Brantley222
Emanuel220
Jeff Davis221
Bleckley210
Irwin201
Towns201
Berrien190
Crawford190
Taylor182
Dade171
Jenkins171
Atkinson161
Jefferson161
Screven161
Chattooga152
Clinch150
Schley151
Hart140
Heard141
Charlton130
Rabun131
Warren130
Wayne130
Chattahoochee120
Lincoln120
Lanier101
Webster102
Tattnall90
Twiggs80
Candler70
Quitman61
Echols50
Evans50
Long50
McIntosh50
Wheeler50
Treutlen40
Montgomery20
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

