NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases above 30,000, with 344 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s noon update, the state reports that 30,562 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 5,709 hospitalized for treatment and 1,305 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have risen since last night’s update, when the state of Georgia had reported 29,835 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 344 people who have tested positive for the virus. Another Columbus death to coronavirus has been reported according to the state, with the total now at nine.

Columbus’s Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has created a virtual workshop for young entrepeneurs, to go online on May 29. The “Youth Minding Their Own Business: Virtual Youth Entrepeneur Workshop” will show kids how to choose a business that fits their interests, according to the organization.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase, with 385 in nearby Sumter County, down seven cases since yesterday’s most recent update. There are 165 positive cases in Troup County and 61 in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 3239 130 DeKalb 2353 59 Gwinnett 2198 79 Cobb 1981 102 Hall 1882 27 Dougherty 1554 126 Non-Georgia Resident 1043 18 Clayton 839 33 Unknown 547 0 Cherokee 546 16 Henry 543 14 Richmond 428 15 Carroll 390 15 Sumter 385 29 Habersham 372 13 Bibb 363 13 Bartow 356 31 Douglas 354 11 Forsyth 354 10 Muscogee 344 9 Lee 333 22 Mitchell 333 33 Chatham 279 12 Houston 271 14 Baldwin 262 10 Coweta 245 4 Upson 244 23 Newton 230 8 Spalding 226 11 Early 224 27 Rockdale 221 6 Paulding 212 9 Thomas 206 21 Colquitt 196 10 Fayette 194 10 Barrow 193 5 Terrell 193 21 Crisp 177 6 Clarke 174 13 Worth 174 12 Columbia 170 5 Lowndes 170 4 Randolph 166 20 Troup 165 5 Butts 161 17 Coffee 156 8 Floyd 150 11 Ware 144 13 Walton 139 5 Tift 136 5 Whitfield 134 6 Dooly 132 11 Gordon 117 13 Jackson 116 3 Hancock 110 2 Calhoun 109 5 Decatur 103 2 Wilcox 90 10 Burke 88 3 Stephens 88 1 White 83 1 Macon 81 3 Gilmer 80 0 Appling 77 9 Dawson 71 1 Turner 71 10 Lumpkin 69 1 Laurens 68 1 Oconee 67 0 Glynn 66 1 Grady 65 4 Johnson 64 2 Brooks 63 7 Polk 62 0 Harris 61 2 Peach 61 2 Walker 61 0 Meriwether 58 1 Pierce 58 3 Bryan 57 4 Greene 55 5 Catoosa 52 0 Oglethorpe 51 3 Putnam 51 5 McDuffie 49 4 Washington 45 1 Bulloch 43 2 Wilkinson 41 2 Lamar 40 1 Pike 40 2 Liberty 39 0 Effingham 38 1 Marion 37 1 Toombs 37 3 Ben Hill 36 0 Murray 35 1 Camden 34 1 Elbert 33 0 Pulaski 33 1 Dodge 32 1 Fannin 32 1 Union 32 1 Banks 31 0 Haralson 31 2 Jones 31 0 Miller 31 0 Monroe 31 4 Seminole 31 2 Morgan 30 0 Bacon 29 1 Cook 29 1 Pickens 29 2 Telfair 28 0 Baker 27 2 Madison 27 1 Jasper 26 0 Wilkes 26 0 Clay 25 3 Franklin 25 1 Stewart 25 0 Talbot 24 1 Brantley 22 2 Emanuel 22 0 Jeff Davis 22 1 Bleckley 21 0 Irwin 20 1 Towns 20 1 Berrien 19 0 Crawford 19 0 Taylor 18 2 Dade 17 1 Jenkins 17 1 Atkinson 16 1 Jefferson 16 1 Screven 16 1 Chattooga 15 2 Clinch 15 0 Schley 15 1 Hart 14 0 Heard 14 1 Charlton 13 0 Rabun 13 1 Warren 13 0 Wayne 13 0 Chattahoochee 12 0 Lincoln 12 0 Lanier 10 1 Webster 10 2 Tattnall 9 0 Twiggs 8 0 Candler 7 0 Quitman 6 1 Echols 5 0 Evans 5 0 Long 5 0 McIntosh 5 0 Wheeler 5 0 Treutlen 4 0 Montgomery 2 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.