NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases continues to increase, almost 200 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s fight against the coronavirus continues as the number of cases statewide climbs higher.

As of last night, Georgia reported 15,260 cases across the state. Now that number has risen to 15,454 patients who have tested positive for the COVID-19. 3,040 Georgians have been hospitalized for treatment of the coronavirus, and 584 have died to the disease, according to reports by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

In Columbus, 187 residents have tested positive for the disease, an increase from yesterday’s 182 as of the GaDPH’s evening numbers release.

Communities and counties around the Columbus area are also seeing increases to their case numbers as the virus continues to spread across Georgia.

Harris County still reports 27 cases confirmed, while Sumter County’s numbers have grown to 276, and Troup County now sits at 73 confirmed positive cases. Nearby Randolph County reports 133 cases, and Marion County now has 18 confirmed patients with coronavirus.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton191862
Dougherty132783
Dekalb123218
Cobb97046
Gwinnett88932
Clayton46213
Hall4025
Henry3295
Sumter27614
Lee26415
Carroll2437
Cherokee2388
Bartow23720
Douglas2016
Muscogee1874
Mitchell17721
Richmond1778
Chatham1605
Forsyth1585
Houston1529
Early1456
Coweta1393
Upson1395
Terrell13711
Randolph1337
Fayette1235
Floyd1216
Paulding1195
Newton1143
Bibb1131
Worth1124
Thomas10910
Rockdale1076
Clarke10212
Spalding975
Colquitt945
Baldwin932
Crisp931
Columbia810
Tift774
Lowndes763
Troup734
Ware695
Barrow683
Coffee673
Calhoun592
Dooly584
Walton543
Decatur510
Gordon495
Pierce482
Turner481
Glynn440
Habersham442
Oconee440
Butts370
Dawson372
Jackson371
Macon370
Laurens351
Greene341
Burke322
Whitfield323
Mcduffie312
Oglethorpe311
Bryan302
Wilcox300
Meriwether280
Peach282
Harris271
Polk270
Camden260
Liberty260
Pike261
Effingham241
Stephens240
Bulloch231
Grady231
Johnson231
Washington220
Brooks212
Lamar210
Haralson201
Miller190
Seminole191
Dodge180
Baker172
Catoosa170
Clay172
Marion170
Morgan170
Murray170
Toombs172
Jones150
Wilkinson151
Appling140
Bacon141
Brantley141
Fannin140
Madison141
Monroe141
Pickens142
Talbot141
White140
Schley131
Walker130
Irwin120
Jenkins121
Putnam120
Crawford110
Emanuel110
Lumpkin110
Pulaski111
Telfair110
Ben Hill100
Jasper100
Screven101
Banks90
Chattooga91
Cook90
Jefferson91
Lincoln90
Stewart90
Taylor92
Warren90
Wilkes90
Berrien80
Gilmer80
Towns80
Union81
Clinch70
Elbert70
Franklin70
Rabun70
Dade61
Hancock60
Wayne60
Charlton50
Chattahoochee50
Hart50
Heard51
Lanier51
Tattnall50
Candler40
Mcintosh40
Twiggs40
Bleckley30
Echols30
Jeff Davis30
Quitman31
Webster30
Wheeler30
Atkinson20
Evans20
Long20
Montgomery20
Treutlen10
Unknown1710
Non-Georgia Resident6866

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories