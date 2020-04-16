NOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of coronavirus cases continues to increase, almost 200 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s fight against the coronavirus continues as the number of cases statewide climbs higher.

As of last night, Georgia reported 15,260 cases across the state. Now that number has risen to 15,454 patients who have tested positive for the COVID-19. 3,040 Georgians have been hospitalized for treatment of the coronavirus, and 584 have died to the disease, according to reports by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

In Columbus, 187 residents have tested positive for the disease, an increase from yesterday’s 182 as of the GaDPH’s evening numbers release.

Communities and counties around the Columbus area are also seeing increases to their case numbers as the virus continues to spread across Georgia.

Harris County still reports 27 cases confirmed, while Sumter County’s numbers have grown to 276, and Troup County now sits at 73 confirmed positive cases. Nearby Randolph County reports 133 cases, and Marion County now has 18 confirmed patients with coronavirus.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state: